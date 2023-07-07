Home » Poncho Zuleta will undergo vision surgery, is removed from the stage for 12 days
Poncho Zuleta will undergo vision surgery, is removed from the stage for 12 days

The singer Poncho Zuleta, 73, will undergo an eye surgery on July 13 by the specialist Pablo Castañeda Borrero in Bogotá, which is why he will have a 12-day disability.

This was announced by the musical organization through a press release informing that the intervention will take place at the Ocular Surgery Society in the capital of the Republic.

The return of Poncho Zuleta to the stage was set for Friday, July 28, at the so-called Vallenato Meeting in Panama City, where he will share the stage with local groups of Leonel Sawasky, Jorge and Balbino Gómez, Manuel de Jesús and Abdiel Núñez, Son Sauce and Rise.

