I have two daughters aged eleven and six, from different fathers, and we have a great relationship. Yet, when they go to stay with their fathers, as happens sometimes on weekends, they come back unhappy, they criticize what I do and tell me they would rather live with them. Do I have to prepare for the day they really want to do it? – Mom forever

My five year old niece lives with my sister and her partner in Italy, but every three months she goes to spend a few days with her Welsh father in the UK. The first few times her father took her with him, everyone, including him, was afraid that she would miss home. It has never happened, also because these trips are a concentration of playgrounds, life on the farm, visits to cousins. In fact, the last time she came back from there she cried because she didn’t want to leave her dad. I told my sister not to feel bad about it, because it is clear that for a little girl it is much more fun to stay at the pony farm than to go back to the routine. But it is not correct to equate a few days of light-heartedness with the parent who is least seen with daily life, made up of schedules, tasks, reprimands, lunches, dinners and everything else. What your daughters feel when they come back to you is a little nostalgia for the vacation days spent with their fathers. But life is not a vacation and you often have the thankless task of being a bad cop. Yet, as your daughters grow up, you will realize that the parent they rely on most is inevitably you.

[email protected]