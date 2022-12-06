Home News Pont Canavese, rock ridge falls into the street and hits the roof of the church
News

Pont Canavese, rock ridge falls into the street and hits the roof of the church

by admin
Pont Canavese, rock ridge falls into the street and hits the roof of the church

PONT CANAVESE. A boulder detached from the rock face in Roggie, along the road to Sparone and the Gran Paradiso Park. The fall regards the part of the rock below the protective net. Fortunately no one was injured: some damage caused by the fragments after they fell to the ground to a car parked nearby and to the roof of the church, hit by the boulder on the north side of the building. From the first light of dawn, the municipal police, construction workers and firefighters were at work clearing the debris. Car traffic is temporarily interrupted from via Marconi up to the crash area.

See also  Murder Melzo, stop the daughter of the woman found in pieces in the tub: he would have suffocated her. The crime two months ago

You may also like

Abundant rains, the Civil Protection closes the access...

Comrade Jiang Zemin’s memorial service was grandly held...

Copasir, Guerini (Pd) elected president. Donzelli (Fdi) deputy

Copasir, former minister Guerini elected president

Thefts in churches in Castelfranco and Quinto, the...

London, 25-year-old Italian beaten to death: Marco Pannone...

China’s coronavirus: Retiring zero policy and saving Xi...

“Ghost”, listen to the Podcast that reopened the...

Omicron infection is very similar to flu symptoms,...

San Nicolò arrives in Pediatrics and brings gifts...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy