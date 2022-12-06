PONT CANAVESE. A boulder detached from the rock face in Roggie, along the road to Sparone and the Gran Paradiso Park. The fall regards the part of the rock below the protective net. Fortunately no one was injured: some damage caused by the fragments after they fell to the ground to a car parked nearby and to the roof of the church, hit by the boulder on the north side of the building. From the first light of dawn, the municipal police, construction workers and firefighters were at work clearing the debris. Car traffic is temporarily interrupted from via Marconi up to the crash area.