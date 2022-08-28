Hunt for the culprit of the atrocious gesture: an animal abandoned in a plastic bag. 2 thousand euros to those who give directions

pont canavese

A complaint for the author and a price on his “head”. Like in the Far West. Because from a wild land, without law or ethics, it was his gesture. Probably killing and definitely ditching a dog in a garbage bag. Maybe it had been his company. Perhaps an aid in the management of herds and flocks. Certainly the reward was cruel. And the animal rights activists on this episode, first reported on social media by a municipal councilor, are not joking.

Yesterday morning, Thursday 25 August, the Italian Association for the Defense of Animals and the Environment filed an exposed complaint to the Ivrea Public Prosecutor’s Office regarding the incident.

In the document they ask “that the causes of the dog’s death be ascertained” and “the images of any cameras present on the road be seized”. In addition, the animal rights activists have put a bounty of 2 thousand euros on the person responsible which will be paid to those who, “with his formal complaint and signed before the police, will give indications that will allow the identification and definitive sentence of the person responsible for this horrible action “.

The body of the animal had been reported by a citizen last Monday after the stench was unbearable along the road to Raie. Many thought of a sewer leak or the rotting carcass of some wild animal hidden in the woods. Instead it was the decaying corpse of a dog. Medium in size, between white and reddish hair, he had been wrapped in a plastic bag and thrown over the side of the road. Whether he was sacked still alive or whether he was already dead will never be known. But if he were still alive his agony would have been excruciating. «We were attacked by a whiff of a very strong stench, to take your breath away – said the citizen – My dog ​​started barking like a madman and pulling towards that corner of the woods. I approached and when I realized that that nauseating smell was coming from a lot, I immediately warned the Municipality ».

The councilor Marina Barinotto then explained the incident to the citizens with a post published on the Facebook page of Insieme per Pont: “I point out the unworthy and shameful behavior of someone who threw a white sack with a dead dog inside along the edge of the road to Raie. There are methods of disposal without endangering public health ”.

The dog’s body was then recovered and disposed of by the municipal police. It was not even possible to verify whether the animal had a microchip or not, such was the degree of decomposition. And the hunt for the culprit of abandonment (and hopefully not of the cruel killing of the animal) was the theme of dozens of posts by citizens deeply affected by the news of the discovery. And yesterday’s complaint. And he cuts it on the culprit. –