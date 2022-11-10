PONT-SAINT-MARTIN. Entrusted with the management of the bar of the sports hall. After several calls for tenders gone deserted, the Municipality of Pont-Saint-Martin managed to identify an interested private individual, thus allowing the reopening of an activity that offers a valuable service for the numerous patrons of the nearby school complex and the multipurpose gym that welcomes courses in various sports, as well as appointments and events. Since last week the bar has opened to the public, managed by a young man from Pont-Saint-Martin, Jacopo Cuoghi, 30, assisted by his collaborator Simona Anzola. The bar has been baptized Palapazzo, is open from Monday to Saturday from 7.30 to 21 and offers a continuous service, from breakfasts, to lunch with sandwiches and a hot dish that changes every day, to the evening aperitif. To celebrate the beginning of this entrepreneurial adventure, Cuoghi organized an opening party on Saturday 5 November with the well-known Ivrea DJ Maurizio De Stefani.