BRIDGE IN THE ALPS. Unsustainable costs: the Faebel Cafè bar in Viale Cadore closes. The activity managed for three years by Anna Brandalise, 37 years old with origins between Ponte and Alpago, is added to the list of places affected by the crisis of rising energy prices and raw materials. Anna, after years of experience in the hospitality sector as an employee, had set up her own business by opening her business, expanded in the summer to the Santa Croce lake, unfortunately clashing first with the pandemic and then with the crisis of recent months.

«For years I have made seasons in the hotel and restaurant sector», she explains, «I have accumulated experience and I said to myself that I could make the leap and have my own business offering sandwiches, aperitifs and sometimes themed music parties. I’ve always worked well, with a loyal clientele, but luck wasn’t on my side. Four months after the opening, the pandemic broke out, with months of blocked activity, and now the disproportionate increase in prices has begun that has made this job as owner a real challenge given that the entire supply chain of the bar’s raw materials is affected. from electricity to gas and up to suppliers and raw materials. Since January it has been a disaster: the bills are killing me and it is useless to go on like this. I have decided to close now, without leaving debts, before the arrival of winter where new stinging with heating is certainly expected. I’ll just give a few numbers: last year I spent between 300 and 400 euros a month on electricity bills: now we are at 1200 euros. Obviously these are unsustainable figures for a small bar like mine: I cannot spend 14 thousand euros a year on utilities. The first year I was alone and I also worked up to 18 hours a day, then I hired some collaborators. In the summer season I also started a place at the lake of Santa Croce, the Tiki Rum: I hope that at least that will recover next year. Now I will return to work as an employee », Anna concludes,« it will certainly not be difficult to find a position in my sector given the great demand and experience I have accumulated. But I’m sorry: I had invested a lot in this project and the customers were there; but I couldn’t risk facing the next few months with anxiety and uncertainty, as they promise to be even worse than now. Maybe next year, if the situation returns to normal, with management costs that are not absurd, I don’t rule out embarking on a new project and opening somewhere ».

The closing party of Fabel Caffè is scheduled for Friday from 17.30 to 21: the last farewell for all loyal customers.