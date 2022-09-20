Home News Ponte Morandi collapse: Aspi and Spea excluded from civil liability
The Genoa court excluded from civil liability, in the context of the trial for the collapse of the Morandi bridge, the two companies Autostrade per l’Italia and Spea Engineering (the subsidiary which carried out maintenance on behalf of Aspi).

This is what is learned from legal sources during the hearing of the trial on the tragedy of the Polcevera viaduct whose collapse, on 14 August 2018, caused 43 deaths. The request for exclusion was thus accepted, formulated by the lawyers of the two companies last week (request to which the prosecutor had joined, opposed instead the lawyers of the civil parties).

With the exclusion from civil liability, Aspi and Spea are, consequently, also excluded from any compensation that could be arranged once the proceeding is concluded. In the event of a conviction, therefore, the individual defendants will pay the compensation. In April, Aspi and Spea both negotiated, paying a figure of around 30 million euros.

Autostrade per l’Italia and its subsidiary Spea had asked to “be excluded as civil liable”, therefore not to pay the damages in the event of a conviction in the maxi trial for the collapse of the Morandi viaduct in Genoa on 14 August 2018, 43 victims.

According to the defenders of the two companies, there is an aspect that should have induced the judges to accept the request: in the phase of the probative incident – that is, the formation of the evidence in the contradictory between accusation and defense – Aspi and Spea had been called for the violation of legislative decree 231/2001, on the administrative liability of entities for crimes committed by their employees, and not as civilian responsible. A detail of no small importance, according to the lawyers, as the defensive strategies in the probative incident phase would have been different from those adopted for the violation of 231.

