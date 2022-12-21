Putting into territorial security: a Bridge in the Alps new funds arrive for Viale Cadorefunds that will be used to continue the sidewalk creation projects. Thanks to the Pnrr in fact, about 700 thousand euros have arrived in Ponte for the safety of viale Cadore along the Statale 51 of Alemagna.

Second excerpt of works for the sidewalks

In recent months, the Pontalpine municipal administration had requested state funding which was recently recognized and therefore the council approved the executive project of the work. These funds are part of a project already underway: it is in fact the second part of the construction of the sidewalks in viale Cadore. The goal is to creation of protected paths and sidewalksin some cases creating them from scratch, to improve safety in the points that have not yet been affected by the works of recent months.

Vendramini: «Fundamental intervention for safety»

«We are talking about a fundamental intervention in terms of safety», says the mayor Paolo Vendramini“in a strategic node for the province and for the municipality. Recently, public places have been opened and new companies have established themselves: this means that the protection of pedestrians becomes fundamental. It is being noticed in the area, but also in other areas of our territory, one great liveliness with commercial openings (the last of these, just to mention the openings of the last few months, are the Mountain Shop up to the Prix supermarket in the former Vascellari area at the beginning of the road, ndr) and others will follow shortly (the redevelopment of theabandoned building on the opposite side of the Bivio roundabout)».

Paolo Vendramini, mayor of Ponte nelle Alpi

«It should also be underlined», adds the mayor of Ponte nelle Alpi, «there is an important network of cycle paths not far awayso the work is also valid for the cyclist safety».

Given the importance of the junction, which is in fact one of the busiest arteries in the province with about 24,000 car passages a day, even theAnas gave a favorable opinion to the public work to allow rapid execution of the construction sites which will approximately be completed in the first half of 2023.

The next works from the overpass to Cima i Prà

«In recent months, important areas have been redeveloped», continues Mayor Vendramini, «where various craft and commercial points have found space. As a result, new sidewalks become even more necessary. We recall that part of it was completed last year for an amount of 400 thousand euros. Now we are therefore in phase two which, starting next summer, it will affect the stretch from the railway overpass, near the crossroads, up to Cima i Prà».

Ponte nelle Alpi, a glimpse of viale Cadore

«The project was always entrusted to theengineer Grazioso Piazza», says Vendramini, «and the intervention was entirely financed with a state contribution, with the law of 30 December 2018, merged today, as announced, into the Pnrr».