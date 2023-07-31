Home » ‘Poor’ tribute to Don Rodrigo de Bastidas, Founder of Santa Marta
'Poor' tribute to Don Rodrigo de Bastidas, Founder of Santa Marta

‘Poor’ tribute to Don Rodrigo de Bastidas, Founder of Santa Marta

Voices of rejection by the Samaria community were heard around the poor tribute paid by the Santa Marta District Council to Don Rodrigo de BastidasFounder of Santa Marta 498 years ago.

As evidenced in the photographic record, the crown that was placed at the foot of the monument located in the bay of the city a few hours after it was imposed looked withered and giving a bad appearance. It must be remembered that Don Rodrigo de Bastidas is the person to whom we owe the fact that the capital of Magdalena is only two years away from the celebration of the fifth centenary, and he was the one who chose this privileged site due to nature to strategically locate it.

