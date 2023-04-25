Poorest bowling, Pakistani bowlers could not even defend 193 runs, level the series 2-2

The five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand was tied at 2-2. The poor bowling of the green shirts could not even defend the big target of 193 runs. New Zealand won the last T20 by 6 wickets. In the fifth and final match played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first. Batting first, Pakistan scored 193 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Mohammad Rizwan was not out by scoring 98 runs. Iftikhar Ahmed scored 36 runs and Imad Wasim scored 31 runs. Blair Tecner took 3 wickets and Ash Sodhi took 1 wicket. In response, New Zealand’s middle-order batsman Mark Chapman scored a brilliant century to win the match after achieving the target on the second ball of the last over. Chapman remained unbeaten on 104 off 57 balls with the help of 4 sixes and 11 fours. James Neesham scored 45 not out. Shaheen Afridi’s two wickets in the first over of the match did not help, he was the most expensive bowler and gave 48 runs in 4 overs. Imad Wasim also took 2 wickets. Shadab Khan scored 29 in 2 overs while Ehsanullah and Haris Rauf scored 39 and 39 runs. Host Pakistan’s desire to win the series could not be fulfilled while New Zealand leveled the five-match series 2-2.