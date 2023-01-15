Home News Popayán Firefighters came to support the Rosas Firefighters to attend to an emergency – news
Popayán Firefighters came to support the Rosas Firefighters to attend to an emergency

Popayán Firefighters came to support the Rosas Firefighters to attend to an emergency – news

He left with a tanker vehicle, medicalized ambulance, drone component and SCI.

The Popayán Fire Department joined the Rosas Municipality Fire Department, Cauca, to help the population of the villages affected by the landslide, which left numerous families homeless.

This fire brigade institution has carried out the helicopter rescue of people from the Cauca zone of Párraga. Likewise, he delivered clothes and blankets that the firefighters themselves collected to take to the families who lost everything, because the earth collapsed on top of their homes, of which, according to President Petro himself, 64 houses were destroyed and its inhabitants did not have time to rescue their belongings, because the mountain began to crumble, at about 4:30 in the morning of January 9, so they immediately began to evacuate, which prevented fatalities from occurring.

The work of the Popayán Fire Department in that area of ​​Cauca will continue, it is not known for how long, given the magnitude of the natural tragedy that forces the population to relocate from the villages affected by the mass removal, due to a geological fault that exists in that sector, which produced the avalanche that blocked a large section of the Pan-American Highway, between Mojarras and Popayán, leaving Cauca and Nariño totally cut off, in addition, Colombia with Ecuador and Peru, since it is an international highway, through which a large part of the commercial exchange between these countries moves.

According to Invías, an alternative plan to this important highway is being analyzed, since he cannot estimate a date for the reopening of Popayán-Pasto.

The Popayán Fire Department was present in the area of ​​the municipality of Rosas affected by the collapse, with a tanker vehicle, a medicalized ambulance and other aid.

