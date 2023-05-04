Home » Popayán Firefighters donated fire extinguishing machine to Comfacauca – news
Popayán Firefighters donated fire extinguishing machine to Comfacauca

Popayán Firefighters donated fire extinguishing machine to Comfacauca

In the Pisojé recreational center, visitors, especially children, will be able to appreciate this jewel from the last century that provided a great service to the Payanese.

At the facilities of the Pisojé recreational center, the Popayán Volunteer Fire Department delivered to Comfacauca as a donation, a Ford Piragua fire extinguishing machine, model 1976, which will become a didactic attraction, through which the Children, who always play at being firefighters, will have an approach to this service that is essential in cities.

The machine, assembled by American Lafrance, is in operation, with bearing capacity and technically in a position to offer members, their families and the community in general, educational programs where the operation and use of this fire-fighting vehicle is made known. , which for many years has provided a great service, not only to the institution, but to the citizens of Paya.


A fire extinguisher is a vehicle for firefighter use, for transporting water, tools and personnel for emergency care. It has pumps to give pressure to the water in the work of firefighting and likewise, filling through a water source.

