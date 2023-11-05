Home » Popayán Gastronomic Corporation received Order from the Congress of Colombia – news
News

Popayán Gastronomic Corporation received Order from the Congress of Colombia – news

by admin
Popayán Gastronomic Corporation received Order from the Congress of Colombia – news

In recognition for contribution to the preservation and strengthening of culture.

The Congress of the Republic of Colombia conferred the rank of Knight, recognition on the Gastronomic Corporation of Popayán, a distinction that was given to its president, Enrique González Ayerbe, by congressmen Paola Holguín Moreno and Juan Fernando Espinal. Likewise, he posthumously awarded the Order of Congress in the Grand Cross of Gold Plate degree, to the founder and honorary president of the Corporation, Guillermo Alberto González Mosquera (RIP), who was a senator and minister.

“Gastronomy is part of our identity as Colombians, an identity where we all fit; It is a way of uniting our cultures to be one. You are a pride of Popayán, Cauca and Colombia and we hope that you continue to fulfill that great mission of strengthening what we are,” said Senator Paola Holguín Moreno.

Without a doubt, the corporation has been a strategic ally of the Municipal Administration in the promotion, conservation and strengthening of Payanesa culture, through the training of traditional cooks and bearers of tradition, the opening of spaces that make ancestral flavors visible and that They allow the exchange of knowledge.

In response to this recognition, Luis Enrique González Ayerbe, president of the Popayán Gastronomic Corporation, stated that: “this is a tribute to all those who make up the gastronomy production chain, from farmers, transporters to our traditional chefs and cooks. . To all of them we extend our deep gratitude and share this recognition that fills us with joy and encourages us to continue working for the innovation and sustainability of a prosperous Popayán for all.”

You may also like

China International Import Expo 2021 Opens in Shanghai:...

two opposite economies, between internal and external developments...

The Al-Aqsa Flood is an unprecedented event and...

Chinese Migrants Flocking to the US on Dangerous...

Man was murdered by a hitman while he...

Former Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang Dies Suddenly,...

Berkshire Hathaway A EPS Missed Expectations by $14.00,...

National Primary Commission will go to the prosecutor’s...

Top Affordable Cities in the US to Live...

Via Bogotá – Girardot: Have you already enabled...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy