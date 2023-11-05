Popayán Gastronomic Corporation received Order from the Congress of Colombia – news

In recognition for contribution to the preservation and strengthening of culture.

The Congress of the Republic of Colombia conferred the rank of Knight, recognition on the Gastronomic Corporation of Popayán, a distinction that was given to its president, Enrique González Ayerbe, by congressmen Paola Holguín Moreno and Juan Fernando Espinal. Likewise, he posthumously awarded the Order of Congress in the Grand Cross of Gold Plate degree, to the founder and honorary president of the Corporation, Guillermo Alberto González Mosquera (RIP), who was a senator and minister.

“Gastronomy is part of our identity as Colombians, an identity where we all fit; It is a way of uniting our cultures to be one. You are a pride of Popayán, Cauca and Colombia and we hope that you continue to fulfill that great mission of strengthening what we are,” said Senator Paola Holguín Moreno.

Without a doubt, the corporation has been a strategic ally of the Municipal Administration in the promotion, conservation and strengthening of Payanesa culture, through the training of traditional cooks and bearers of tradition, the opening of spaces that make ancestral flavors visible and that They allow the exchange of knowledge.

In response to this recognition, Luis Enrique González Ayerbe, president of the Popayán Gastronomic Corporation, stated that: “this is a tribute to all those who make up the gastronomy production chain, from farmers, transporters to our traditional chefs and cooks. . To all of them we extend our deep gratitude and share this recognition that fills us with joy and encourages us to continue working for the innovation and sustainability of a prosperous Popayán for all.”