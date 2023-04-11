The mayor of Popayán, Juan Carlos López Castrillón, described as positive, Holy Week 2023 for the capital of Cauca.

The local president said that “we live a Holy Week full of culture, tradition and devotion. Thanks to the thousands of tourists and visitors who they met in Popayán, where we confirm that tourism is one of our greatest strengths. We continue working to be increasingly competitive”.

The leader added that Holy Week “is one of the most important religious celebrations in ColombiaPopayán received thousands of visitors, reactivating foreign tourism and strengthening competitiveness.

In addition, he stated that “It was an extraordinary Holy Week. We had no news of public order, everything was very calm ”.

According to the authorities, more than fifty thousand people came to the city during sacred commemorations.

Behavior

For his part, Colonel Jesús Quintero, commander of the Metropolitan Police highlighted the behavior of locals and tourists during scheduled events in the capital.

The president of the Permanent Board for Holy Week, Felipe Velasco, highlighted the participation of all citizens and confirmed that The negotiations for the organization of Holy Week 2024 began.

Cancellation

Velasco recalled that “On Holy Tuesday we could not go out with the processions, on Wednesday in the middle we had to pick it up due to rain, on Thursday it was successful, on Friday it went out, but only the first four steps and then we could not go out and Saturday was very beautiful, it drizzled almost during the whole procession, but we managed it”.

It should be noted that the cancellation of the processions is unprecedented since these are carried out due to the weather conditions.

From now on the Permanent Board for Holy Week invited domestic and foreign tourists to visit the White City during the Greater Week of the coming Year.

