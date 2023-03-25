During a visit to this capital, the Public Ministry verified interventions carried out without the full legal requirements and loss of architectural values ​​in the old sector.

In a letter sent on March 13, the attorney general with Mixed Functions 4 for civil affairs, Luz Myriam Reyes Casas, informed the Secretary of Government of Popayán, Elvia Rocío Cuenca Bonilla, of her visit to the city on March 17. March, in attention to the due protection of the Cultural Heritage and public goods and spaces, recognized in the municipality of Popayán, in the Old Sector of the city.

The delegate of the Public Ministry said in the letter to the municipal government official, that “in development of the preventive actions carried out by the Delegate Attorney’s Office, the problems encountered in the Centers and historical complexes due to the affectation of the Cultural Heritage of the Nation, as they are, the interventions carried out without the full legal requirements, the loss of architectural values ​​in the Historic Centers and their area of ​​influence; the lack of structural first aid by property owners located in the area; due compliance with the legal system by public officials in charge of its custody and administration; the improper occupation of public space; infrastructure works carried out irregularly, among others”.

Due to these situations and in order to address the issues described, the attorney announced special administrative visit to the Mayor’s Office of Popayán, for March 17, as actually happened.

What did the Attorney General find?

Disciplinary findings for non-compliance with Law 163 of 1959, related to measures on the defense and conservation of the Historical, Artistic Heritage and Public Monuments of the Nation.

Article 4 of the aforementioned Law, declared the historical heritage of the Nation, the old sectors of Popayán, a declaration that includes the residences of recognized historical tradition, the streets, squares, small squares, bridges, common areas and other conservation sites.

The visual inspection related to the file shows serious anomalies that put the historic sector at risk of ruin, which is why the opportune execution of the Special Management and Protection Plan, as mandated by article 11 of Law 397 of 1997.

In the findings, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation showed shortcomings in the recovery of the public space of the historic sector, deterioration of platforms, proliferation of street vendors, use of loudspeakers and musical equipment that pollute the historic center, improperly parked private vehicles, the presence of a permanent tent of the Red Cross in the square of the San José Church, some squares destroyed and without lights, facades with graffiti, demolished statues, such as those of Sebastián de Belalcázar, Julio Arboleda, Francisco de Paula Santander and that of Antonio Nariño , the latter, because of the Strategic Public Transportation project. As well as the theft of a large bell from the bell tower of the Bethlehem chapel and desecration of sacred places.

A great affectation was found that compromises the Humilladero Bridge, the Old Bridge of Cauca, the poor state of conservation of Casa Caldas, on the roof and eaves.

Violation of the PEMP norm, formulated in 2009, regarding the restoration of buildings and the use of notices and boards in the historical sector.

The mismanagement in the demolition of the Anarkos Shopping Center and the high levels of citizen insecurity due to the deterioration of the sector.

The inadequate conservation management of the tutelary hills and the lack of protection of the banks of the Blanco, Ejido, Molino, Las Piedras, Cauca, Negro, Mota, Pisojé, Clarete, Saté and Hondo rivers, the Pubús ravine.

The deterioration of the Tulcán hill, affected by the erosion and poor condition of the access roads, the invasions by illegal residents of the hill of the three crosses.

The use of the corners of the historic sector as motorcycle taxi stations.