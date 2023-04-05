Processions, concerts, painting exhibitions, craft shows, museums, gastronomy, activities to reflect on and enjoy.

Stroll the historic center of Popayán, stop at its architecture, remember its history, admire its churches with golden altars, where the steps of the processions that parade on these serene nights are also exhibited; visit its museums, the craft shows, the National Orchid Exhibition in the cloister of Carmen and, incidentally, savor delicious pastries and fine chocolates at the stand of Mom´s cukis; attending the concerts of the Religious Music Festival, having a coffee produced in Cauca lands, is, without a doubt, a great delight and solace for the spirit.

After the crowded and solemn procession of the Eucharist, with its 17 steps and the inclusion of acolytes, sacred parade of the Holy Monday Processional Board, this Holy Tuesday, at 8:00 pm, the procession of Our Lady the Virgin parades de Los Dolores, which leaves the parish of San Agustín. Organizes the Permanent Board for Holy Week.

On the morning of this April 4, the Procession of La Caridad took place, a solidarity parade in favor of the Popayán nursing homes organized by the Youth Group of the Permanent Board for Holy Week of Popayán.

Museums to visit

Negret & MIAMP House Museum. Painting exhibition, Magical Moments, by the master Henry Mejía Perafán. Calle 5 # 10-23, historical sector. Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., non-stop. Free entrance. Open from Sunday to Sunday of Holy Week.

Luis Eduardo Ayerbe González House Museum Foundation. Collections, historical objects, pre-Columbian figures, Italian bronzes, contemporary art by national artists, all the Colonial Imagery belonging to the Holy Monday Procession. Calle 3 # 5-45, in front of the Casa Museo Mosquera. Time: 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm Admission: $7,000 Open from Monday to Saturday.

Guillermo Valencia National Museum, exhibition «The Milky Way, lights of infinity», carried out by the Spanish Ramón Morcillo. Carrera 6 No 2-69, historical sector. Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm Admission: free. Open Monday to Friday.

Step of the Eucharist of the Holy Monday procession.

Museum of Natural History, calle 2 # 1-25 Urbanization Caldas. Time: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., non-stop. Admission: adults $4,000 – children: $3,000. Open from Tuesday to Friday. For students or officials of the University of Cauca, admission is free.

Pantheon of the Próceres, carrera 7 # 3-55, historic center. Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission: free. Open Monday to Saturday.

Mosquera House Museum, corner from Calle 3 with Carrera 5. Time: 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm Admission: free. Open from Tuesday to Sunday.

Guillermo León Valencia House Museum, calle 5 # 9-82, historical sector. From Monday to Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm Saturdays, Sundays and holidays: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm Admission: free.

Group of acolytes of the procession of the Holy Monday Eucharist.

Archdiocesan Museum of Religious Art, sacred goldsmith exhibition. Calle 4 # 4- 56, center. Time: 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm Admission: $8,000. Additional $8,000 access to the Precious Monuments Room. Open Monday to Saturday.

exhibitions

Casa del Arte, collective exhibition, calle 4 # 1-14 La Pamba. Free admission, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

XXIII National Orchid Exhibition, cloister of Carmen, from April 5 to 8, 9:00 am – 6:00 pm, admission $7,000

Craft fairs

“Manos de Oro” craft fair, from April 2 to 9. Cloister of Santo Domingo, from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm Paid admission.

“IX Craft and Leather Goods Show

Cauca Chamber of Commerce, La Casona Cr. 7 No. 4-36. From April 5 to 8,

continuous day from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm inside the Chamber of Commerce of Cauca,

Ave. 7 No. 4-36 in front of Caldas park.

Exhibition of “Arts and Crafts”, from April 2 to 8, San José cloister – Popayán University Foundation. Time: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm Admission: free.

Artisan Walk in Yanaconasfrom April 5 to 9, Casona de Yanaconas, 9:00 am – 6:00 pm Admission: free.

Museum of Religious Art, Bicephalous monstrance.

Patojo Buy Fair

Places: Pueblito Patojo and Banco de la República, from 1 to April 9from 9:00 am- 6:00 pm Free entry.

Expocauca, From April 2 to 9, Inem School, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm Ticket Office.

Gastronomy

Gastronomic Corporation of Popayán, from April 2 to 8, House of Culture, Calle 5 4-33 Time: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm Free admission.

XIII Mesa Larga Traditional Cooking Festival, from April 6 to 8, Mosquera Park (in front of the Bolivar neighborhood Gallery), from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

culture to the park

Music, local artists and dances, in different squares of the historic sector. From April 4 to 9.