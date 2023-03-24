Pope Francis asked the bishops of Colombia to support efforts for peace in the country during his visit to Rome. The dignitaries of the Catholic Church concluded their ad limina visit, during which they visited several holy places and shared information on the situation of their ecclesiastical territories.

The Archbishop of Nueva Pamplona, ​​Monsignor Jorge Alberto Ossa Soto, spoke to the press in the Vatican and shared the words of Pope Francis: «The Pope tells us that we have to be very patient in peace processes. And sometimes we pretend that everything is achieved from one moment to the next, when there are so many ruptures, when there are so many differences, when it has been a long process of violence in the case of our country.

In addition, the Pontiff warned them that they must “be patient, gradually acclimatize peace, surround good deeds, always surround leaders who seek peace, whoever they are, whatever their current; also be critical when we believe things are not done well, have that freedom to also present the paths».

The Archbishop of Bogotá and President of the Episcopal Conference of Colombia, Monsignor Luis José Rueda Aparicio, and other bishops also participated in the meeting. The bishops reported that Pope Francis also spoke with them about the importance of protecting the Amazon and fighting corruption.

The ad limina visit is a periodic practice that allows bishops to inform the Pope about the situation in their dioceses and receive guidance and support in their ministry.