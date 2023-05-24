Pope cares for Chinese Catholics, especially misses the suffering pastors and faithful – Vatican News

At the end of the public audience, Pope Francis mentioned that Catholics from all over the world pray for the Church in China. This day is also the feast day of Our Lady of the Help of Christians worshiped in the Sheshan Temple in Shanghai. The pope expressed his concern for the believers in the Asian country, praying that the Gospel would be proclaimed “full and free”.

(Vatican News Network) “I ask everyone to pray to God that the good news of the crucified and resurrected Christ, in its fullness, goodness and freedom, can be proclaimed and bear fruit for the benefit of the Catholic Church and the entire Chinese society.”

On Wednesday, May 24, Pope Francis expressed the above wish to the faithful who participated in the public audience in the sunny St. Peter’s Square. Senior priests of Chinese Catholic communities living in various parts of Italy were also present. On the occasion of the Day of Prayer of the Catholic Church in China, the Pope prayed especially for all the faithful in this Asian country. He shared their “joy” and “hope” as well as the pain of “shepherds and believers”, and prayed that the Gospel would be proclaimed in “fullness” and “freedom”.

Pope Francis mentioned that this day of prayer, held in churches and places of pilgrimage in China and around the world, coincides with the feast day of “The Blessing of Christianity”. Bless Our Lady”. Benedict XVI expressed this wish in a letter to Chinese Catholics in 2007, that the day of homage to the Virgin Mary in Sheshan could become “a day when Catholics from all over the world unite to pray for the Church in China“.

Pope Francis said: “On this occasion, I would like to ensure this memory and express my concern for our brothers and sisters in China, sharing their joy and hope.” ” Expressing “special thoughts”, may they “experience comfort and encouragement in the communion and unity of the universal Church”.

