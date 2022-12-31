«I sadly inform you that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passed away on Saturday 31 December, at 9.34 am, in the Mater Ecclesiae monastery in the Vatican». This is the announcement made by the director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni.

“A simple and humble worker in the Lord’s vineyard,” he said, looking out for the first time from the balcony of St. Peter’s Square. A great and rigorous theologian, capable of making very complex topics accessible, Joseph Ratzinger was elected Pope three days after his birthday, April 19, 2005, after only four votes on the second day of the conclave (three ballots and one day of , only for Pius XII it took so little).

He announced in Latin, during an ordinary consistory, his resignation from the Petrine ministry on 11 February 2013, becoming the eighth Pope to do so, if we consider the cases of Clement I, Pontianus, Silverius, Benedict IX, Gregory VI, Celestine V and Gregory XII (of which we have certain or very reliable historical sources). He has been Pope emeritus since 28 February 2013.

Ratzinger never regretted his resignation from the papacy, at least according to his private secretary and prefect of the papal household, Monsignor Georg Gaenswein who in a documentary made by a German television stated that «the resignation was a long decision, well and suffered, which he never regretted” and that the “Pope emeritus is completely at peace with himself”.

In the years of his Pontificate, Ratzinger starts a real revolution in terms of transparency, contributing to a change of course against pedophile priests.

Already in March 2005, less than a month before his election to the Petrine throne, the future Pope denounced, during the Good Friday procession, the rampant scourge of pedophilia within the clergy. Like Benedict XVI he then meets the victims of abuse in the Vatican, the USA, Australia, Malta, Great Britain and Germany.

In 2010 he wrote a public letter to the Catholics of Ireland destined to go down in history in which he expressed shame, dishonor and remorse on behalf of the Church. In almost eight years as Pope, Joseph Ratzinger drafted three encyclicals: Deus caritas est (December 25, 2005), Spe Salvì (November 30, 2007), Caritas in veritate (June 29, 2009).

Four apostolic exhortations: Sacramentum Caritatis: post-synodal apostolic exhortation on the Eucharist, source and summit of the life and mission of the Church (February 22, 2007), Verbum Domini: post-synodal apostolic exhortation on the Word of God in the life and mission of God in the life and mission of the Church (September 30, 2010), Africae munus: post-synodal apostolic exhortation on the Church in Africa at the service of reconciliation, justice and peace (November 19, 2011) and Ecclesia in Medio Oriente: post-synodal apostolic exhortation -synodal on the Church in the Middle East, communion and witness (September 14, 2012). He made dozens of trips in Italy and abroad.

(breaking latest news) (breaking latest news) – Vatican City, Dec. 28 – Son of a policeman and a cook, Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger was born in Marktl am Inn, in the territory of the diocese of Passau, Germany, on April 16, 1927.

His childhood was marked by war. He enters the seminary at the age of 12, following in the footsteps of his older brother Georg, but is forced to wear a military uniform because he is recruited into the Luftwaffenhelfer program, reserved for all young students.

He was later drafted into the ranks of the Wehrmacht. He experiences the brutality of Nazism up close: his cousin suffering from Down syndrome is killed, in the ideology of the pure Hitlerian race and his parish priest beaten by the Nazis before the celebration of mass.

Only with the end of the war did Ratzinger return to his beloved books and on June 29, 1951, at the age of 24, he was ordained a priest. A year later he began his teaching activity in the same school in Freising where he had been a student. After his thesis in theology (1953), he embarked on a brilliant academic career.

He teaches at the Universities of Bonn, Munster and Tübingen. In 1969 he returned to his native Bavaria at the University of Regensburg, where he was offered the chair of dogmatics and history of dogma and where he also assumed the position of vice-rector.

The intense academic and scientific activity leads him to carry out important positions in the German Bishops’ Conference, in the International Theological Commission.

Notable is the contribution that Ratzinger gives to the Second Vatican Council (which opens its works in October 1962) and as an “expert” he assists Cardinal Joseph Frings, archbishop of Cologne. He was appointed archbishop of Munich and Freising by Paul VI on March 25, 1977.

He received episcopal ordination on 28 May of the same year: the first priest, after 80 years, to assume the pastoral government of the large Bavarian diocese. He chooses as episcopal motto: ‘Collaborator of the Truth’. On June 27, 1977, the same Pope assigned him the presbyteral title of Santa Maria Consolatrice al Tiburtino, appointing him cardinal.

The following year he then participated in the conclave that elects Pope Albino Luciani (John Paul I), on 26 August and 16 October of the same year, in the one that elected Karol Woytjla to the Petrine throne. It will be John Paul II who will ask Ratzinger to return to Rome. In 1981 (November 25) he appointed him Prefect of the Congregation of the Faith (a position that lasted 23 and a half years), president of the Pontifical Biblical Commission and of the International Theological Commission.

Over the years of loyal collaboration with John Paul II, his dissent on the Pope’s “frontier” choices was revealed on several occasions, such as the World Day of Prayer for Peace on 27 October 1986 which brought together the leaders of all the world‘s religions in Assisi .

And equally Cardinal Ratzinger does not share the choice of the “mea culpa” that Pope Wojtyla decides to pronounce on the occasion of the Great Jubilee of 2000. Non-public dissent on the part of the then Cardinal Ratzinger also with regard to the establishment of the Day of Mercy, which by decision of the previous Pontiff is celebrated on the second Sunday of Easter.

But these “reservations” of the guardian of orthodoxy do not undermine the relationship of trust that binds him to the Pontiff, for which he has “made order” on the subject of Liberation theology, with documents and provisions that have practically eradicated this too horizontal vision of Christian life from the official Church of Latin America, leaving however the field free to the fundamentalist religious sects which promise more solidarity against injustice.Wojtyla also appointed him in 1986, president of the Commission for the preparation of the ‘Catechism of the Catholic Church.

Its definitive text will be approved in 1997: it will be the legacy of John Paul II as well as a reference work for Catholic doctrine. In 2002 the cardinals elected him Dean of the College of Cardinals. Among his publications, ‘Introduction to Christianity’ (1968), a collection of university lectures on the »profession of apostolic faith«, has a particular echo.

In 1973 the volume Dogma and Predication collects the essays, meditations and homilies dedicated to pastoral care. His publications constitute a point of reference for those engaged in the in-depth study of theology.

Think of the volume Report on faith (1985), The salt of the earth (1996), At the school of Truth, given to the press on the occasion of his 70th birthday. As Pontiff he wrote ‘Jesus of Nazareth’ in several volumes, an essay on the historical figure of Jesus Christ.

In his first general audience (April 27, 2005) he explains the reason for the name: «I wanted to call myself Benedict XVI to ideally refer to the venerated Pope Benedict XV, who led the Church in a troubled period due to the First World War.

He was courageous and an authentic prophet of peace and worked with strenuous courage first to avoid the drama of war and then to limit its harmful consequences”.

On September 12, 2006, his meeting with representatives of science at the University of Regensburg, Germany. The speech dedicated to the dialogue between faith and reason initially provoked alarmed reactions throughout the world and marked relations with Islam for weeks.

The historic resignation of Benedict XVI, the first Pope to resign in six centuries – the last was Gregory XII in 1415 – and his decision to stay and live in the Leonine City, albeit secluded in the former Mater Ecclesiae monastery, led to a situation truly unprecedented: for the first time in two thousand years of Church history two Popes found themselves coexisting in the Vatican. Joseph Ratzinger, among other things, despite having abandoned the pontificate, did not want to be called “bishop emeritus of Rome”, as advised by some canonists, choosing by his own decision the denomination of “Pope emeritus” or “Roman Pontiff emeritus”. also maintaining the white robe, albeit without a cape, and the title of «His Holiness».

In any case, the “cohabitation” with his successor, Pope Francis – to whom he had promised “obedience” at the very moment of leaving the papacy at the end of February 2013 – was for some years without jolts, in publicly perfect harmony, absolutely free of interference in the government of the Church as of acts or declarations that could in some way cast doubt on the authority or decisions of the Pontiff in office.To live “hidden from the world“, devoted to study, meditation and prayer, had been the intention announced by the resigning Pope.

A line that he has always maintained, with “Bavarian” discretion, interrupted only by a few public releases, and in 2016 by a couple of interviews and above all by the release of the book-will, “Ultime Conversazioni”, an extensive question and answer with the German journalist Peter Seewald who had already made «Light of the World» with him.