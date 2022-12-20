Listen to the audio version of the article

Ten years (almost) from the election and a lot of water passed under the bridge, Francesco once again displaces everyone, internal opponents in the lead. In the interview with the conservative Spanish newspaper Abc (even this choice is probably not accidental) he says that he has already signed the letter of resignation for a long time in case of impediment due to health problems, a letter which – he adds, also conceding a little to the show – he doesn’t know what happened to him. Paul VI had done it too, he says, and perhaps Pius XII too. However, they never did interviews, unlike Bergoglio who releases many, this week two. Francesco is very skilled in communication and always knows how to give food for thought, and this time he seems to have also wanted to put a piece in government matters,

The instrumental rumors circulated about possible resignations

For over a year – after the colon operation in July 2021 – rumors and instrumental rumors have been artfully circulated about possible resignations, both due to health, age or other problems. In reality he doesn’t think about it at all, and even though he travels in a wheelchair because he doesn’t want to have knee surgery, overall he’s fine for a visibly non-sporty 86-year-old man. The rumors are spread by those who would like to resign and arrive at a conclave in which to try to unite the currents – especially of American origin – adverse to the Pope, who in the meantime has radically modified the structure of the Sacred College of Cardinals. Speaking of a letter that has already been signed, he actually surpasses his opponents on the right – in every sense –, unloads his gun, makes them superfluous. And all the more with an interview with an authoritative Spanish newspaper, widely read in the world not closest to him.

Soon the anniversary of the 10 years of pontificate

Hence the tenth anniversary of the pontificate – it will occur on March 13, but we are already in the mood for an anniversary – rather than talking about an assessment of the things done, it will be marked by what will not happen: the resignation. Ratzinger is 95 years old, his state of health is precarious, but he still interacts with the outside world, and this at least for the moment rules out any hypothesis. We’ll see later, but Bergoglio is super-active, travels constantly, avoids European Catholic countries (he has never been to France, Spain, Germany, Austria, as well as the United Kingdom), goes to Africa and Asia, lands where he names cardinals who in some cases have never set foot in Rome. His life is frenetic, he constantly meets people from all over the world, he has important deadlines ahead, the biggest one being the Jubilee of 2025, in two years. So he talks about renouncing the pontificate and makes people talk about it, but nothing more.