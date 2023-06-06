Home » Pope Francis at Gemelli for medical checks
Pope Francis at Gemelli for medical checks

Pope Francis at Gemelli for medical checks

© Reuters. Pope Francis arrives to meet the bishops and delegates of the Synodal Path in the Paul VI hall, in Rome May 25, 2023. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) – Pope Francis went to the Gemelli hospital in Rome this morning for medical checks. This was reported by the Ansa news agency, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Vatican has not released any comments so far.

(Valentina Consiglio, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

