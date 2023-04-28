Pope Francis calls for peace in Europe

Pope Francis denounced today that Europe is witnessing the decline of the dream of peace, while “the soloists of war” triumph and questioned today the European States on whether they are making the necessary efforts to create peace, especially in Ukraine, in the speech to the authorities that he delivered upon his arrival in Hungary, where he will remain for three days.

“In this historical period, the dangers are many; but, thinking also of the tormented Ukraine, where are the efforts to create peace?” asked the Pope in his first speech before the Hungarian authorities.

In this first act in Hungary and after meeting with the country’s president, Katalin Novak, and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Francis delivered a highly political speech with various criticisms and calls for a Europe that he denounced seems to have lost its original mission.

“In the postwar period Europe represented, together with the United Nations, the great hope with the common goal that a closer bond between nations would prevent further conflicts,” he said.

“Even so, in the world in which we live, the passion for community politics and multilateralism seems like a beautiful memory of the past, it seems that we are witnessing the sad decline of the choral dream of peace, while the soloists of war prevail” , denounced in his speech in the old monastery that is now the seat of the Government.

Also read: The United States will help illegal immigrants process their documents

The Pope considered that it seems that “dissolved the enthusiasm to build a peaceful and stable community of nations, delimiting the zones, accentuating the differences” and the return “to the roar of nationalism and exasperating the judgments and tones towards others”.

“It even seems that politics at the international level had the effect of inflaming spirits more than solving problems, forgetting the maturity he reached after the horrors of the war and regressing to a kind of warlike infantilism,” he criticized.

For this reason, from the heart of the Old Continent, he considered that “at this historical moment, Europe is fundamental. Because it, thanks to its history, represents the memory of humanity and, therefore, is called to play the role that corresponds to it, the to unite those who are far away, to welcome peoples into its bosom and not let anyone remain an enemy forever”.

Plus: Environmentalists march in London for Earth Day

In a part of the speech that was more directed at the Hungarian sovereign policy, the Pope recalled that “also in the Europe of the 27, built to create bridges between nations, it needs the contribution of all without diminishing the singularity of none. It needs a harmony, a whole that does not crush the parts that feel integrated into the whole”.

And he quoted the Hungarian Constitution in which it is stated: “our national culture is a valuable contribution to the multicolored European unity”.

To this end, the Pope urged “a Europe that is not held hostage by the parts, becoming a prey to self-referential populism, but that is not transformed into a fluid or gaseous reality, into a kind of abstract supernanationalism that does not take life into account.” of the peoples”.