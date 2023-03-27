Home News Pope Francis calls for “reconciliation” and “peace” in Peru
At the end of the Sunday Angelus held in Saint Peter’s Square before thousands of people.

Pope Francis called for “reconciliation and peace” in Peru this Sunday, at the end of the Sunday Angelus celebrated in San Pedro Square before thousands of people.

«I renew the requests for reconciliation and peace in Peru. We must pray for Peru, which is suffering so much,” said the pontiff after greeting pilgrims from that country, as well as groups of faithful from Madrid and Pamplona (Spain).

The Argentine pontiff has referred on previous occasions to the political and social crisis that Peru is going through, a country that he asked, already last December, to “undertake the path of dialogue” and “cease the violence.”

A request that he repeated in January: “I join the Peruvian bishops in saying no to violence, wherever it comes from, no more deaths,” the Argentine pontiff then requested from the window of the Apostolic Palace.

In his speech this Sunday, the Pope once again prayed for the peoples of Ukraine, because of the war, Turkey and Syria, because of the recent earthquake, and added a prayer for the state of Mississippi (USA), where a tornado has devastated hundreds of homes and caused at least 26 deaths.

EFE

