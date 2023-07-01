Home » Pope Francis does not give up on peace negotiations with Moscow Company | .a week
Pope Francis does not give up on peace negotiations with Moscow

During his visit from June 28 to 30, which aimed to “identify humanitarian initiatives that could pave the way for peace,” the sixty-seven-year-old Italian cardinal and archbishop of Bologna met with Yuriy Ushakov, assistant to the president of the Russian Federation for foreign affairs, Maria Ľvova-Belova, Commissioner of the President of the Russian Federation for Children’s Rights, and Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, to whom Zuppi gave a special Pope’s greeting.

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, told Zuppi as the papal envoy during Thursday’s meeting that “their churches should work together to avert negative political developments and serve the cause of peace and justice.” Since the start of the war in 2014, Kirill has been a vocal supporter of President Vladimir Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine militarily, while the head of the Catholic Church has repeatedly called for an end to the conflict, which has “caused the deaths of tens of thousands of people and driven millions more from their homes.”

