Pope Francis dreams of Europe as the “heart of the West”

Rome, Lisbon (epd). Pope Francis arrived in Lisbon on Wednesday for World Youth Day. In his first speech to the Portuguese head of state and representatives from politics, culture and society, Francis said he hoped that World Youth Day would become an impulse for global opening for the “old continent”. “Because the world needs Europe, the real Europe: it needs its role as a bridge builder and as a peacemaker in its eastern part, in the Mediterranean region, in Africa and in the Middle East.”

It is worrying to read that in so many places financial resources are constantly being invested in weapons instead of children’s futures, Francis said. “I dream of a Europe as the heart of the West, using its ingenuity to quench trouble spots and kindle lights of hope; a Europe that knows how to rediscover its young soul, that dreams of the greatness of togetherness and beyond beyond the needs of the moment; a Europe that includes peoples and people, without chasing after ideological theories and colonization.”

It seems, the Pope continued in his speech, that global injustices, wars, climate and migration crises are progressing faster than the ability and often the will to face these challenges together.

With a view to current political developments on the issues of migration and euthanasia, the Pope asked: “Where are you heading, Europe and the West, with the exclusion of older people, the walls with barbed wire, the massacres at sea and the empty cradles? Where are you heading, if in the face of suffering in life you offer superficial and false remedies, like easy access to death, a convenience solution that seems sweet but is actually more bitter than the water of the sea?”

Pope Francis called the prevailing climate of protest and discontent in many places “fertile ground for various types of populism and conspiracy theories”. World Youth Day is an opportunity to build something together. “It revives the desire to create something new, to set sail and steer into the future together.” Francis named the environment, the future and fraternity as the “three construction sites of hope” on which we can work together.

The Pope’s first public appearance at the festival of faith in front of young people and young adults from all over the world is scheduled for Thursday evening. At a welcome ceremony in Edward VII Park, Francis wants to address the more than 350,000 participants in World Youth Day. The visit to Portugal is the Pope’s 42nd trip abroad.

He is in Lisbon until the end of World Youth Day. His program also includes a visit by the Pope to the Sanctuary of Fatima, where he will pray the Rosary with sick young people. An evening prayer service is also planned for Saturday evening in Tejo Park. Francis wants to celebrate mass there on Sunday morning. The motto of the meeting is “Mary got up and hurriedly set out”. Previous World Youth Days have taken place in Panama (2019), Kraków (2016), Rio de Janeiro (2013), Madrid (2011), Sydney (2008) and Cologne (2005), among others.

