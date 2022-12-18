Listen to the audio version of the article

I have already signed my resignation. Tarcisio Bertone was the Secretary of State. I signed them and told him: In case of impediment for medical reasons or what do I know, here’s my resignation. You already have them. I don’t know who Cardinal Bertone gave them to, but I gave them to him when he was secretary of state.’ This is what Pope Francis says in an interview with the Spanish newspaper ABC.

When asked about having appointed several women to high offices in the Curia, but still none as number one in a dicastery, Pope Francis replies: «It is true. But there will be. I have one in mind for a dicastery that will become vacant in two years. There is no obstacle to a woman leading a department where a layman can be prefect”.

At the beginning of December there has already been an unexpected change at the top of Vatican finances. Father Juan Antonio Guerrero Alves, a Spanish Jesuit, has renounced the position of Prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, the dicastery born from the Vatican finance reform in 2014 on which the functions of budget, planning and control are concentrated. The Pope has appointed Guerrero’s “deputy”, the manager Maximino Caballero Ledo, current Secretary of the Secretariat, to lead the dicastery: he is the second layman to take over the leadership of a ministry of the Holy See after Paolo Ruffini, long-time Prefect for Communications .

“It’s very painful, very painful. These are people who have been destroyed by those who should have helped them to mature and grow. This is very hard.” This is how Pope Francis replies to the Spanish newspaper on how difficult it is to meet, as he does and before that Benedict XVI did, the victims of abuse. “Even if it were just one case, it is monstrous that the person who is supposed to lead you to God destroys you along the way. And no negotiations are possible on this», adds the Pontiff.