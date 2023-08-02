Pope Francis in Portugal: Urgent Appeal to Europe

At the World Youth Day of Catholics (WYD) in Lisbon, Pope Francis called for a courageous course for peace in Europe. At the same time he called for new political visions of the future. The continent must face its problems, said the head of the Catholic Church on Wednesday at the Belém Cultural Center.

In the face of wars and conflicts and the suffering and migration they cause, Francis was not sparing in criticizing Europe for failing to make efforts to solve the world‘s problems. Above all, the lack of a courageous peace course is noticeable. More money is invested in weapons than in the future of the children.

Around half a million visitors are expected in Portugal over the next few days. Image: (APA/AFP/VATICAN MEDIA/HANDOUT)

Europe must also face its problems, he said. He criticized the treatment of migrants at the external borders and in the Mediterranean, the decline in the birth rate and the discussions about euthanasia. In addition, it seems to him that “global injustices, wars, climate and migration crises are progressing faster than the ability and often the will to face these challenges together,” said Francis.

Dream of “Europe as the heart of the West”

Instead, he dreams of a “Europe as the heart of the West” that uses its ingenuity to put out trouble spots and ignite beacons of hope. The continent could be a driver for the global opening that is needed in the world. The world needs Europe, “the real Europe”, as a bridge builder and peacemaker.

The 86-year-old Argentinian also mentioned three “sites of hope” involving issues of the environment, future and brotherhood. You have to work on that together. For example, he called for efforts to protect the climate, efforts to combat a decline in birth rates and the promotion of a sense of community among people. In the face of “different types of populism and conspiracy theories,” World Youth Day is an opportunity to build something together.

“Will Return Rejuvenated”

The pontiff is in Portugal for a five-day pilgrimage. Upon his arrival on Wednesday morning, he was greeted by Portuguese leaders and clergy. Two children in costume presented him with flowers. Tens of thousands of believers cheered the pontiff and greeted him with flags and posters. In view of WYD, he said earlier on the plane that he would return “rejuvenated”.

At the welcome ceremony with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in the Palácio Nacional de Belém, Francis praised the character of Europe’s westernmost capital as a “city of encounters”. Lisbon could show ways “of how we can jointly face the big questions of Europe and the world“.

Frenetic cheers for the head of the Catholic Church Image: (APA / AFP / THOMAS COEX)

The presence of Pope Francis at the World Youth Day in Lisbon has long been awaited with great joy by young people and young people. This year’s edition is the fourth for Francis. He previously participated in the festival of faith in Rio de Janeiro (2013), Kraków (2016) and Panama (2019).

Visit to the pilgrimage site of Fatima

The highlights of his trip include his visit to the pilgrimage site of Fátima, evening prayer on Saturday and Holy Mass on Sunday. Francis has always had a special concern to get together with young people. Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin told the news portal “Vatican News” that the Pope had very high expectations of WYD.

