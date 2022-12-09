Pope francesco he was moved when speaking of the war in Ukraine, during the traditional homage to the Virgin of the Immaculate placed on a column next to Piazza di Spagna.
“Immaculate Virgin, today I would have liked to bring you the thanksgiving of the Ukrainian people for the peace that we have been asking the Lord for some time,” said Jorge Mario Bergoglio, stopping for a few seconds, visibly moved.
