Pope Francis affirmed this Thursday during a meeting with nuns that women are “generous” and “brave” although, sometimes, there is some “neurotic”, like “everywhere”.

“It’s like women to be generous, that’s right. Sometimes there is some neurotic but this happens a little everywhere, right?“, indicated the pontiff when receiving the participants in the General Assembly of the Union of Mothers Superiors of Italy (USMI) in the Vatican.

In his speech, released by the Holy See, Francis dedicated several words to describe his vision of women as people “good, who know how to create new paths, know how to give” and are also “brave“.

He also recalled that women, according to the gospel, were the first “witnesses of the resurrection of the Lord”who also announced the news to the rest of the disciples.

“These women did not choose the encounter for themselves, nor did they choose to walk the path alone: ​​they chose to walk with others. Because it is typical of women to be generous, that’s right “considered.

Regarding consecrated life, Francis asked that they be aware of the “diseases” associated with religious dedication.

“I would like to highlight one that goes against everything we have said: bitterness. That spirit of inner bitterness. Always looking at the difficulties, always making a monument to the ‘but, although…’, always repeating that things are wrong”he opined.

“Please, when you see this in a community or some nuns, help them to get out of this situation; of the melancholic people who always think: “Oh, the old days were better! Things don’t go, and here and there…”. That is the devil’s elixir, the liquor of bitterness,” he added.

And he asked them “you must be sowers of hope, which is not the same as sowers of optimism, no. Of hope, which is something else’. Because being a woman is giving life, opening paths, calling others”.

ORIGINAL LINK: Pope Francis, on women: “They are brave and generous”, although some are “neurotic” – LaPatilla.com