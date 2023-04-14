Home News Pope Francis, on women: “They are brave and generous”, although some are “neurotic” – EntornoInteligente
News

Pope Francis, on women: “They are brave and generous”, although some are “neurotic” – EntornoInteligente

by admin
Pope Francis, on women: “They are brave and generous”, although some are “neurotic” – EntornoInteligente

Pope Francis affirmed this Thursday during a meeting with nuns that women are “generous” and “brave” although, sometimes, there is some “neurotic”, like “everywhere”.

It’s like women to be generous, that’s right. Sometimes there is some neurotic but this happens a little everywhere, right?“, indicated the pontiff when receiving the participants in the General Assembly of the Union of Mothers Superiors of Italy (USMI) in the Vatican.

In his speech, released by the Holy See, Francis dedicated several words to describe his vision of women as people “good, who know how to create new paths, know how to give” and are also “brave“.

He also recalled that women, according to the gospel, were the first “witnesses of the resurrection of the Lord”who also announced the news to the rest of the disciples.

“These women did not choose the encounter for themselves, nor did they choose to walk the path alone: ​​they chose to walk with others. Because it is typical of women to be generous, that’s right “considered.

Regarding consecrated life, Francis asked that they be aware of the “diseases” associated with religious dedication.

“I would like to highlight one that goes against everything we have said: bitterness. That spirit of inner bitterness. Always looking at the difficulties, always making a monument to the ‘but, although…’, always repeating that things are wrong”he opined.

“Please, when you see this in a community or some nuns, help them to get out of this situation; of the melancholic people who always think: “Oh, the old days were better! Things don’t go, and here and there…”. That is the devil’s elixir, the liquor of bitterness,” he added.

See also  Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 17,550 new cases (-14.4% in the week) and 89 victims

And he asked them “you must be sowers of hope, which is not the same as sowers of optimism, no. Of hope, which is something else’. Because being a woman is giving life, opening paths, calling others”.

ORIGINAL LINK: Pope Francis, on women: “They are brave and generous”, although some are “neurotic” – LaPatilla.com

You may also like

Re-enactment of the 15th century festivals with the...

Breach of food duty and family violence among...

these will be the road closures

There are still many fire lines on the...

The Ciclovia del Sole celebrates its second birthday...

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced 6 holidays on Eid

Kaleidoscope

Zangrillo, Pnrr targets and milestones achieved

Pakistan’s famous actor Usman Khalid Butt’s father passed...

Petro among the 100 most influential world leaders

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy