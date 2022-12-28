“I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for the pope emeritus Benedetto, who in silence is supporting the Church: remember him, he is very ill, asking the Lord to console him and support him in this testimony of love for the church until the end”. Pope francesco at the conclusion of the general audience in the Paul VI hall.

Joseph Ratzinger is 95 years old, he renounced the papacy in 2013, immediately after the Conclave elected Jorge Mario Bergoglio.