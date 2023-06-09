Pope Francis spent the second quiet night after his operation

Pope Francis has spent his second quiet night at the Gemelli hospital in Rome, after the operation for an abdominal hernia that he underwent on Wednesday, and continues with his postoperative period normally, the Vatican reported on Friday.

“Also the second night has passed well,” the Holy See briefly indicated, which during the day will again send the medical report of the 86-year-old pontiff.

On Thursday afternoon it was reported that Francisco had been fed “with a liquid diet. The hemodynamic (which studies blood circulation) and respiratory parameters are stable. The postoperative course is normal.

Francis begins his third day admitted to the pontifical apartment on the tenth floor of the Roman hospital, after undergoing a three-hour abdominal hernia operation on Wednesday due to the risk of intestinal obstruction.

It is not yet known how many days he will remain admitted.

Dr. Sergio Alfieri, who operated on him, explained that for this type of operation 5 to 7 days of hospitalization are needed, but he said it must be taken into account that the Pope is 86 years old.

On Thursday, the Pope received the Eucharist as it was Corpus Christi and among the messages he received, he was surprised by the poster made for him by the Peruvian family of the baby he himself had baptized during his previous hospitalization last March, for pneumonia, and called the mother to thank her.

This is the third time that Francisco has been admitted to the Gemelli, after the colon operation in July 2021, when 33 centimeters of intestine were removed, and pneumonia last March.

For the moment, the Vatican has canceled all the audiences and acts of the Pope until June 18 and the two trips he will make to Lisbon at the beginning of August to participate in World Youth Day and to Mongolia at the end of the same month are maintained. .

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!