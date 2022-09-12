A commitment to a worthy job. Pope Francis asks the entrepreneurs gathered in the Nervi room in the Vatican. The president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi takes it: «We feel the duty to give our contribution», he assures us. In the middle of the electoral campaign, there are no politicians at the assembly of industrialists, the scene is all for the Pope. “The great challenges of our society cannot be overcome without good entrepreneurs”, warns Bergoglio. “But what must you do to enter the kingdom of heaven?”, The Pope asks, snatching a laugh from those present. First of all, “sharing” the wealth, above all by paying taxes, because “the fiscal pact is the heart of the social pact.” And he remembers that “in the Gospel there are not only the thirty denarii of Judas” but also the “two denarii” of the Samaritan and that “the same money can be used to betray and sell a friend or to save a victim. “Then the appeal:” The economy grows and becomes human when the money of the Samaritans becomes more numerous than that of Judas “. And therefore, explains Bergoglio, we need to create jobs for young people, protect women who work and expect a child, innovate while safeguarding the environment. The audience of Confindustria applauds, even when the Pope mentions Adriano Olivetti on the need to reduce the gap between the salaries of top managers and lower-paid workers, because if there is too much difference “you lose the sense of the corporate community”.

A reference that Bonomi had tried to anticipate in his report to the assembly, inviting, for example, to “a radical change in the destination of social spending, which can no longer be concentrated in favor of early retirement, but must be reoriented in favor of more disadvantaged “. In addition to the critical notes on citizenship income and doubts about the introduction of the minimum wage, the president of Confindustria stressed the need for “an effective model of national integration and full citizenship for immigrants and foreign workers in our country”. No mention of the upcoming elections, except when he called for “long-term projects, today when the horizons of politics seem ever shorter and crushed on false priorities”.