VATICAN CITY – With the singing of the Magnificat, which we could define as “the canticle of hope”, Mary “does not want to breaking latest news the times, she is not a journalist, but to tell us something much more important: that God, through her, has inaugurated a turning point historical, has definitely established a new order of things, “he said Pope francesco at the Angelus of the Assumption, commenting on today’s Gospel. “She, small and humble, was raised up and – we celebrate today – brought to the glory of Heaven, while the powerful of the world are destined to remain empty-handed,” she explained.

Mary lights up hope

In other words, Our Lady “announces a radical change, a reversal of values”. “While she talks to Elizabeth carrying Jesus in her womb, she anticipates what her Son of her will say, when she will proclaim the poor and humble blessed and warn the rich and those who rely on their own self-sufficiency”, the Pontiff observed. “The Virgin, therefore, prophesies: she prophesies that it is not power, success and money that stand out, but service, humility and love”, he continued.

According to Francis, “looking at her in glory, we understand that true power is service and that to reign means to love. And that this is the way to Heaven”. “So we can ask ourselves – he continued -: does that prophetic reversal announced by Mary affect my life? Do I believe that to love is to reign and to serve is power? That the goal of my life is Heaven, paradise? Or do I worry only about things? earthly, material? “. “Again, observing the events of the world, do I allow myself to be trapped by pessimism or, like the Virgin, do I know the work of God who, through meekness and littleness, accomplishes great things?”, Said the Pope.

“Today Mary sings hope and rekindles hope in us: in her we see the goal of the journey: she is the first creature who with all of herself, in body and soul, cuts the goal of Heaven as the victor”, he added. “She shows us that Heaven is close at hand, if we too do not give in to sin, we praise God in humility and serve others generously,” she said.

Prayer for the Ukrainian people

The Pope invited us to “visit a Marian shrine to venerate our Heavenly Mother”. “We continue to invoke Our Lady so that God may give the world peace and we pray in particular for the Ukrainian people”, he added.