Home News Pope Francis will not attend the Via Crucis at the Colosseum in Rome
News

Pope Francis will not attend the Via Crucis at the Colosseum in Rome

by admin
Pope Francis will not attend the Via Crucis at the Colosseum in Rome

Pope Francis, who was hospitalized last week for bronchitis, canceled his presence at Friday night’s Stations of the Cross at the Colosseum in Rome due to the low temperatures in the Italian capital, the Vatican said.

“Due to the intense cold these days, Pope Francis will follow tonight’s Stations of the Cross from his residence in Santa Marta (in the Vatican, ed),” the Vatican said in a note.

The decision was made to protect the health of the pontiff, since the Via Crucis is nocturnal and takes place outdoors in front of the famous Roman monument with the assistance of faithful and tourists from all over the world.

An unusual cold wave for this period of the year has hit the Roman capital for a few days, with temperatures that do not exceed 10°C at night.

The 86-year-old Argentine Jesuit will instead preside over the mass that is celebrated a few hours before in the Basilica of San Pedro.

Since his election in 2013, Francis has participated in the Via Crucis in Rome, a highlight of Holy Week, which commemorates the death of Christ, according to the Gospel account.

Organized since 1964 in the Roman amphitheater, specially illuminated for the occasion, the Via Crucis stopped being celebrated in that place only in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who has health problems and uses a wheelchair to get around because of knee pain, was hospitalized for three days last week in Rome with infectious bronchitis, fueling speculation about his possible resignation.

See also  Collapse of the building in Torre Annunziata: ten sentences

Since being released from the hospital on Saturday, he has participated in several public ceremonies at the Vatican, including the Palm Sunday mass and the weekly general audience on Wednesday.

On Thursday he washed the feet of 12 young people detained in a Rome prison to practice there the traditional rite of washing the feet of marginalized people.

On Sunday he must preside over the Easter mass in Saint Peter’s Square and impart the traditional blessing “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world) in addition to reading the traditional message on the problems of the world.

You may also like

Corona vaccination remains a health insurance benefit in...

Air transport overcomes the effects of the crisis...

The Good Friday message of María Fernanda Cabal

HomePod with Face ID: Apple’s ideas for better...

The Ministry, the guardian of the education sector,...

Colombian Sergio Higuita wins the 5th stage of...

Replay on the Murder Case of a Female...

Dead girl in Wunsiedel: Eleven-year-old apparently involved in...

“8 out of 10 Russians trust Putin… Government...

“I was 23 years old and my first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy