Pope Francis, who was hospitalized last week for bronchitis, canceled his presence at Friday night’s Stations of the Cross at the Colosseum in Rome due to the low temperatures in the Italian capital, the Vatican said.

“Due to the intense cold these days, Pope Francis will follow tonight’s Stations of the Cross from his residence in Santa Marta (in the Vatican, ed),” the Vatican said in a note.

The decision was made to protect the health of the pontiff, since the Via Crucis is nocturnal and takes place outdoors in front of the famous Roman monument with the assistance of faithful and tourists from all over the world.

An unusual cold wave for this period of the year has hit the Roman capital for a few days, with temperatures that do not exceed 10°C at night.

The 86-year-old Argentine Jesuit will instead preside over the mass that is celebrated a few hours before in the Basilica of San Pedro.

Since his election in 2013, Francis has participated in the Via Crucis in Rome, a highlight of Holy Week, which commemorates the death of Christ, according to the Gospel account.

Organized since 1964 in the Roman amphitheater, specially illuminated for the occasion, the Via Crucis stopped being celebrated in that place only in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who has health problems and uses a wheelchair to get around because of knee pain, was hospitalized for three days last week in Rome with infectious bronchitis, fueling speculation about his possible resignation.

Since being released from the hospital on Saturday, he has participated in several public ceremonies at the Vatican, including the Palm Sunday mass and the weekly general audience on Wednesday.

On Thursday he washed the feet of 12 young people detained in a Rome prison to practice there the traditional rite of washing the feet of marginalized people.

On Sunday he must preside over the Easter mass in Saint Peter’s Square and impart the traditional blessing “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world) in addition to reading the traditional message on the problems of the world.