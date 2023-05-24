Pope Francis will visit Argentina for the first time in 2024

Eleven years after being elected head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis will finally visit his native Argentina.

After Easter 2024, Pope Francis plans to visit Argentina, Uruguay and some cities in southern Brazil. Although the announcement has not yet been officially made by the Vatican, Bergoglio sent a message to his regular contacts in the nation asking them to spread the word.

“An estimated factor is the age and health of the Pontiff, who has overcome the crisis but now feels old and owes a debt to the country. This may explain why Bergoglio was delayed and why he will now travel to Argentina ”, according to analyst Ignacio Zuleta. “He did not come before because the local political process made him fear that it would be the subject of discussion and debate in a country where the Church does not have problems like in other parts of the world,” he pointed out.

The tense relationship of Pope Francis with the Kirchner governments

A new government will be in office in Argentina after this year’s elections, reports the Argentine press, for which Francis made the decision to go there in 2024. “In the opinion of the Vatican, the arrival of a new government since December dispels the threat that their presence could cause divisions,” said the press.

The Argentine pope, who will be 87 at the time of the visit, will not gather his supporters in Buenos Aires, the country’s capital and one of the world‘s 20 largest cities. “The itinerary of the visit, which was created for trips that had not been made in the past, will be as far away from the Capital as possible. Ceremonies are planned in Neuquén, La Matanza and Salta or Tucumán in the north and south, respectively.

It may interest you: Migrants without documentation will not be able to work in Florida

Francisco is the subject of debate in his nation, where many accuse him of favoring Peronism and unfairly treating opposition leaders, including President Mauricio Macri between 2015 and 2019. But more recently, it was when he assured that in the government de Kirchner tried to have him convicted by the courts during his tenure as Archbishop of Buenos Aires.

The Pope affirmed and asked a media outlet in his country not to be associated with “Argentine politics.” A paradoxical request, given that Bergoglio is a highly intelligent religious leader who also became deeply involved in national affairs during his early years at the Vatican.