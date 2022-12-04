“War makes me suffer. Brothers against brothers, but not only this. To think that in one century there have been three world wars: this is the third. To think that if no weapons were made for a year, hunger would end in the world, because I think warfare is the biggest industry.” Pope francesco he spoke off the cuff on December 2 when he received a delegation from the Latin American Rabbinical Seminary from Argentina. However, his words are very clear and were published today by Vatican News.

“To think that a war is waged when an empire feels weak – continued the Pontiff – then it kills to feel strong and to use the weapons it has to sell or give away to make new ones. It pains me to see those drones Ukraine. Which are new weapons they are testing, at the expense of dying people.” Francis invites everyone to work as brothers. “Against a culture of cruelty, of wolf man for man, we work starting from our faith, with these common sacred books and setting an example of fraternity”.

The pontiff also responded to those who judge him “a communist” because he “talks about social things” instead of talking about God. Instead, he stresses that “righteousness of the heart” is present in the Bible. “Whoever only helps and does not worship is a good atheist, nothing more. Anyone who worships and does not help is a cynic, a liar. The two things go together. And we must fight for this, so that our faith becomes works and that let our works lead us to faith. It’s a circle.”