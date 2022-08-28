Pope Francis is today in L’Aquila for the 728th Celestinian Forgiveness. As a first commitment, he went to Piazza Duomo to greet and show solidarity with the families affected by the earthquake of 2009. The Pope asks for “collaboration”, “synergy” and “a far-sighted commitment” for the post-earthquake reconstruction in L’Aquila. “Personal and collective rebirth is a gift of Grace and is also the result of the commitment of each and all. It is essential to activate and strengthen the organic collaboration, in synergy, of institutions and associations: a laborious harmony, a far-sighted commitment because we are working for the children, for the grandchildren, for the future “. We need the commitment of “all, all together, to underline this, all together”, the Pontiff said to the crowd gathered to hear his words.

Synergy and harmony to rebuild

Francis, in the meeting with the families of the victims expressed his closeness and underlined the great ability of this people to get up again: “You, people of L’Aquila, have shown a resilient character. Rooted in your Christian and civic tradition, it has allowed us to to withstand the shock of the earthquake and immediately start the courageous and patient work of reconstruction “, said the Pontiff. “There was everything to rebuild: the houses, the schools, the churches. But, as you well know, this is done together with the spiritual, cultural and social reconstruction of the civic and ecclesial communities. Personal and collective rebirth is a gift of Grace and is also the result of the commitment of each and everyone. Together. Together. It is essential to activate and strengthen the organic collaboration, in synergy, of institutions and associations: a laborious harmony, a far-sighted commitment. Because we are working for the children, for the grandchildren. For the future “. And he added: “In the work of reconstruction, churches deserve special attention. They are the heritage of the community, not only in a historical and cultural sense, but also in a sense of identity. Those stones are imbued with the faith and values ​​of the people; and temples are also propulsive places of his life, of his hope “.

The day

The Pope was welcomed by Cardinal Giuseppe Petrocchi, by the President of the Abruzzo Region Marco Marsilio, by the prefect of L’Aquila Cinzia Teresa Torraco and by the mayor Pierluigi Biondi. After the private visit to the cathedral, which still shows the signs of the 2009 earthquake, the Pope will pause in the churchyard, where he will greet the families of the victims of the earthquake, the authorities and the people gathered around him. Then he will go to the Basilica of Santa Maria di Collemaggio to open the Holy Door. From that moment anyone – repentant and confessed and approaching communion and reciting the Creed, the Our Father, the Hail Mary and the Glory be to the Father, according to the intentions of the Pope – will be able to obtain the plenary indulgence granted by Celestine V with the bull. Inter sanctorum solemnia.

A thought to the inmates and a greeting in dialect

The Pope greeted the inmates present on his visit to L’Aquila. “I want to greet and thank the delegation of the Abruzzese prison world, present here. In you too I greet a sign of hope, because even in prisons there are many, too many victims – underlined the Pontiff -. Today here you are a sign of hope in human reconstruction. and social “.

“I renew my greeting to you all and I cordially bless you, your families and the entire citizenship. Jemonnanzi!”: This is how Pope Francis greeted the people of L’Aquila in dialect.