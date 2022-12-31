Listen to the audio version of the article

The Pope, presiding over the Te Deum in the Vatican Basilica, praises kindness. «An antidote – he says – against certain pathologies of our societies: against cruelty, which unfortunately can insinuate itself like poison into the heart and poison relationships; against the anxiety and distracted frenzy that make us concentrate on ourselves and close us off from others. These “diseases” of our daily life make us aggressive and unable to ask “permission”, or “excuse me”, or to simply say “thank you”. With these three words we move forward on the path of peace”.

The memory of Ratzinger

«Speaking of kindness, at this moment, my thoughts spontaneously turn to dearest Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who left us this morning. With emotion – said Pope Francis – we remember his person so noble, so kind. And we feel so much gratitude in our hearts: gratitude to God for having given him to the Church and to the world; gratitude to him, for all the good he has done, and above all for his testimony of faith and prayer, especially in these last years of his retired life. Only God knows the value and strength of his intercession, of his sacrifices offered for the good of the Church”.

The visit to the nativity scene in St. Peter’s Square

At the end of the year-end Vespers and Te Deum ceremony in the Vatican Basilica, Pope Francis did not give up the planned visit to the crib and the tree in St. Peter’s Square, coming respectively from Sutrio, in Friuli Venezia Giulia, and from Rosello, in Abruzzo. Accompanied in a wheelchair by the faithful butler from the Basilica across the square, along the way the Pope greeted and blessed the faithful who cheered him with a smile, even stopping to caress and kiss the children. Then, in front of the monumental wooden crib, he paused for several minutes, while one of the filmmakers also explained the techniques used. He then greeted various participants in the meeting, representatives of the police force, men and women religious. Still applauded by those present, at the end he again made his way across the square in a wheelchair to greet the faithful behind the barriers. Up to the car that finally brought him back to Casa Santa Marta, his residence in the Vatican