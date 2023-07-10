Pope names 21 new cardinals, most of them Latin American

Pope Francis leads his Sunday Angelus prayer from his office window overlooking St. Peter’s Square, Vatican City, on July 9, 2023. (Dad) EFE/EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

He Pope Francisco announced today by surprise the celebration on September 30 of what will be its ninth consistory, to create 21 new cardinals arrived from countries like Spain, Argentina, Colombia and Venezuela and support their succession in a future conclave.

The new consistory, the ceremony in which the pontiff grants the new purples, was a rumor because in the next two years some twenty cardinals will exceed 80 years of age and thus lose the right to vote in a conclave, as the Law dictates. Canonical.

Faced with this situation, Francisco, leaning out of the window of the Apostolic Palace after the Angelus prayer, announced the appointment by surprise and explained that the new appointments “express the universality of the Church” because they are distributed throughout the planet and in various areas.

Of the new cardinals, eighteen are “papable” and they would currently participate in a conclave for being under 80 years old, while three others exceed that age but the pope wanted to highlight their “service to the Church” in this way.

The new “princes of the Church” are members of the Roman Curia, archbishops, monsignors and nuncios, Vatican diplomats, and they come from the five continents, although almost a third of those appointed come from Spain or Latin America.

Cardinals in Spanish

The Spaniards are the new Archbishop of Madrid, Monsignor José Cobo; the major rector of the Salesian Congregation, Ángel Fernández Artimeand François-Xavier Bustillo, who works in France as Bishop of Ajaccio, on the island of Corsica (south).

Among the “emeritus” cardinals, over 80 years of age, are the Venezuelan Diego Padrón Sánchez, archbishop emeritus of Cumaná; the Capuchin friar Luis Pascual Dri, confessor of the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Pompeii in Buenos Aires, and the Italian nuncio Agostino Marchetto.

From Argentina, Bergoglio’s homeland, they will arrive the new prefect for the Doctrine of the Faith, Víctor Manuel Fernández “Tucho”, a personal friend of Francisco and called to play a key role in Rome as “guardian of the faith”, and the Archbishop of Córdoba, Monsignor Ángel Sixto Rossi.

In addition, the archbishop of Bogotá, the Colombian Luis Rueda Aparicio, will receive the purple.

From the Curia, in addition to Monsignor “Tucho”, the prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, the American Robert Francis Prevost, will also be promoted; that of Oriental Churches, the Italian Claudio Gugerotti, or the Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa.

Also the apostolic nuncio in San Marino, Emil Paul Tscherrig, or the French Christophe Pierre, representative of the Holy See in the United States.

The Argentine Archbishop Víctor Manuel Fernández, known as “Tucho”, the new prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (former Holy Office).

Global Church

Francisco’s elections continue to attest to the vision that he put into practice during the eight consistories of the past and with which he overcame any possible Eurocentrism.

The rest of the new cardinals will be the Archbishop of Cape Town, the South African Stephen Brislin; the one from Malaysia Penang, Sebastian Francis; Hong Kong’s Stephen Chow Sau-yan; the one from Juba, the Sudanese Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla; the assistant from Lisbon, Américo Manuel Alves Aguiar; the Polish Grzegorz Rys, Archbishop of Lodz, and the Tanzanian Protase Rugambwa, Coadjutor Archbishop of Tabora.

In this way, the College of Cardinals will be made up of 243 members, including the latest announcements. But only 137 would have the right to vote if a conclave were held on October 1.

Specifically, the 121 currently recognized voters would vote plus the 18 of the consistory on September 30, to which two cardinals had to be subtracted who by then would have reached the limit of 80 years (the Italians Giuseppe Versaldi and Angelo Comastri).

Francis’s numbers

This is a fact to take into account when analyzing the internal dynamics of the Pedro Headquarters, the power of each current and the numbers with which Francisco, continually attacked by the most conservative sectors, counts for his succession.

The last official report, dated June 22 -that is, prior to the consistory announced today- reveals that the cardinals appointed by the Argentine pope represent two thirds of the College and half if non-voters and “emeritus” are taken into account.

Specific, currently the cardinals appointed by Francis are 81 of the 121 currently electorswhile nine were promoted by John Paul II and 31 by Benedict XVI.

And to these must be added the 18 voters proclaimed this Sunday.

Conclave

By geographic division, at this time, Europe remains the most represented continent in the College of Cardinals, with 56 non-elector members, followed by Asia (21), North America (16), Africa (16), South America (14), Central America (5) and Oceania (3).

However, the designs of the cardinals locked up in the Sistine Chapel in conclave, until they achieve the “white smoke” with the appointment of a successor, are always unpredictable and secret, beyond the arithmetic of numbers. EFE

