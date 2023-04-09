In his Easter Sunday message, the Pope Francisco mentioned today to Nicaragua as a place where Christians “celebrate Easter in difficult circumstances” after authorities banned street processions and detained parishioners.

“Support, Lord, the Christian communities that today celebrate Easter in particular circumstances, such as in Nicaragua and Eritrea, and remember all those who are prevented from freely and publicly professing their faith”said the pontiff from Saint Peter’s Basilica before imparting the Urbi et Orbi blessing.

Nicaragua was the only mention of Latin America that Francis made in his speechpronounced before 100,000 faithful according to the Vatican and in which he toured the different conflicts that plague the world, with special attention to the Middle East and Ukraine.

Precisely this Holy Week, at least nine parishioners and a journalist were detained in the Central American country while participating in religious celebrations, according to a report endorsed by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

According to the report, from April 1 to 6 there were 35 incidents related to human rights violations in Nicaragua, including the expulsion of the Panamanian priest from the country. donaciano alarcon.

rude dictatorship

Besides, The National Police prohibited religious processions such as the Stations of the Cross during Lent or the tour of the “Cyrenees”just when there are less than two weeks to go before the fifth anniversary of the massive demonstrations against the government of Daniel Ortega.

The Pope has already described the regime of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega as a “rude dictatorship”in an interview published in March by the Argentine portal Infobae, where he also criticized the 26-year prison sentence of a bishop critical of the country’s government.

Nicaragua has been going through a political and social crisis since April 2018, which has worsened after the controversial general elections of November 7, 2021, in which Ortega was re-elected for a fifth term, fourth in a row and second along with his wife Murillo as vice president. , with its main contenders in prison.

The war in Ukraine once again focused this Easter Sunday on the message of Pope Francis, who in his Urbi et Orbi blessing asked for “help to the beloved Ukrainian people”, “light” on the Russian people and was “concerned” by the resurgence of violence between Israel and Palestine. EFE