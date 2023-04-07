Pope Francis washed the feet of twelve young men detained in a Rome juvenile prison, as they complied with the Holy Thursday rites despite their recent health ailments.

According to Christian tradition, Francis represented the gesture of humility that Christ had with his apostles before being arrested, sentenced to death and crucified on a Friday in Jerusalem.

The 86-year-old Argentine pontiff, who was hospitalized last week for bronchitis, sparking concern among Catholics, went Thursday afternoon to the Casal del Marmo prison, in the north of the Italian capital, where he had already carried out that rite in 2013 after his election to the throne of Peter.

Leaning on a cane, Jorge Mario Bergoglio appeared smiling and stood in front of each of the 12 young men detained -including two girls- to wash their feet and even bent down to kiss them.

Some of them returned the gesture with a kiss on the hand, others exchanged a few words with him.

“I’m going to comply with this ritual. It’s not folklore. I hope to get out of this because I can’t walk very well,” explained the pope, who was standing for several minutes, alluding to his problems walking due to knee pain that caused him forced to move in a wheelchair.

Among the young people there was even a Muslim, as well as Catholics from various parts of the world, according to the Vatican, which broadcast the ceremony live for the first time.

Since the beginning of his pontificate in 2013, Pope Francis decided to take this celebration outside the Vatican.

On Thursday morning, Pope Francis presided over the traditional Chrism mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, in which the holy oil that will be used for other sacraments throughout the year is blessed.

On Easter Sunday, which commemorates the resurrection of Christ according to the Gospel account, he will give the “Urbi et Orbi” blessing to the city and the world, and will read the traditional message on the problems of the world.