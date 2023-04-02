



Pope Francis reappeared on April 2, 2023 to preside over the Palm Sunday Mass in Saint Peter’s Square, one day after leaving the hospital, and before thousands of faithful he defended the “abandoned” of today’s world: “Also I need Jesus to caress me,” he confessed, his voice still weak and somewhat hoarse.

«Abandoned Jesus asks us to have eyes and a heart for the abandoned. For us no one can be marginalized », he said before a decorated square packed with 60,000 faithful, according to estimates by the Holy See.

In this sense, Bergoglio recalled a dead beggar in his colonnade “alone and abandoned” as a current incarnation of Christ.

“Many need our closeness, many abandoned, I also need Jesus to caress me, to be close to me, and that is why I go to look for him in the abandoned and the lonely,” he said.

against abandonment

Bronchitis meant that last Wednesday the Pope had to be admitted to the Gemelli hospital in Rome – the second time after the colon operation in 2021 – but yesterday Saturday he was discharged and today he was able to preside over Palm Sunday and inaugurate the Week Santa.

In this first public reappearance, protected by a long white coat and with the red vestments typical of this time, he meditated on the words of Jesus on the Cross, “My God, why have you abandoned me?”

«Today there are so many ‘Christ abandoned’. Entire towns exploited and abandoned to their fate; poor people who live at the crossroads of our streets, with whom we dare not meet eyes; immigrants who are no longer faces but numbers; rejected prisoners, people classified as problems », she lamented, raising her voice.

As well as “Christs discarded with a white glove” as “unborn children, the elderly left alone, in nursing homes, the sick not visited, the disabled ignored, young people who feel a great interior emptiness without anyone hearing their cry of pain.”

Francis’ convalescence

Francisco, at 86, still convalescing, appeared in the square aboard an open-top vehicle to, first, be taken to the central obelisk to bless the branches that the faithful carried in procession.

He got out of the car on his own foot and then walked a few meters to the place arranged for the blessing with the help of the cane that he frequently uses due to his knee problems.

The Argentine pope then went to the front of the basilica, always by car, to preside over the mass from there, which was officiated by the Argentine cardinal Leonardo Sandri.

An uncertain Easter

Francisco, who has just completed ten years of pontificate, will live this period recovering from bronchitis and suffering from a knee problem that prevents him from standing for long periods of time and forces him to use a cane or wheelchair.

However, he wants to participate in the rites and, for this reason, the Holy See has opted for a protocol that it has already applied on other occasions: the pope will preside over the masses and liturgies while the cardinals will officiate, as in the case of today.

Although there are still details that the Vatican has not clarified. It is known that Francis will open the Paschal Triduum celebrating Holy Thursday in the Casa del Marmo juvenile prison in Rome but they have not yet given details about the Via Crucis on Good Friday, which would force him to spend several hours outdoors in front of the Roman Colosseum .

The pontiff plans to preside over the rest of the Eucharists, including the one on Easter Sunday, officiated by the cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, and that same day he will close Holy Week by imparting his “Urbi et Orbi” blessing and reading his important Easter message.

“Thank you very much”

On this return to Saint Peter’s Square, Francis thanked the faithful for their health concern: “I thank you for your assistance and your prayers, which have intensified in recent days. Thank you truly », he said at the close of the mass.

Then, already with his wheelchair, he greeted some monsignors and took a new bath of masses aboard the “popemobile”, touring the square and up to the Via de la Conciliación.

The Argentine pontiff surely missed people, as he demonstrated as soon as he left the hospital yesterday, when he got out of the car to chat with some people who were waiting for him on the roadside. “I’m still alive,” he exclaimed in his usual joking tone but with obvious intent.

Another important image today was that of the presence at the Mass of two controversial names from the Vatican: Monsignor Georg Ganswein, Benedict XVI’s personal secretary, a critic of Francis and who had not been seen in St. Peter’s since Ratzinger’s funeral, and the cardinal Angelo Becciu, tried for financial irregularities. EFE