Papa Francesco heard from the people nearbya man of dialogue and peace, devoted to taking care of the needs of all, especially the poor and the excluded, in the Sunday Angelus, on the eve of the tenth anniversary of his election, he underlined the ability to take care of the thirst for love of the others, urging them to work for peace with a hope that does not waver. Reflection – central and constant for 10 years in his language modulated in the most varied forms and circumstances – it came spontaneously when explaining the Sunday Gospel that he narrates the meeting of Jesus with the Samaritan woman at the well of Sychar. Jesus asks for a drink and offers a water of life that will quench thirst forever in those who drink it.

There are two evangelical images that sum up the image of the Church well for which Francis has spent these years: the Smaritan and the Samaritan woman. The first that he summed up with the image of the Church conceived as a “field hospital” capable of sowing fraternity within our world wounded by hatred, wars and injustices. The second, the Samaritan woman, as a symbolic image of the woman who can and must become the architrave of a more human and fraternal world. Only by building society in the image of women, that is of people who are open to serving others before being concerned about themselves, can we inaugurate a world in peace and a planet redeemed from degradation. The Samaritan evokes what to do, the Samaritan woman the source of doing well. According to the pope, Jesus’ words to the Samaritan woman are “an appeal – sometimes silent – who rises up to us every day and asks us to take care of other people’s thirst. Give me a drink tell us how many – in the family, at work, in the other places we frequent – are thirsty for closeness, attention, listening; those who thirst for the Word of God and need to find an oasis in the Church where to drink water tell us. Give me a drink is the call of our society, where haste, the rush to consume and above all indifference, this culture of indifference generate aridity and inner emptiness. And – let us not forget – give me a drink is the cry of so many brothers and sisters who lack water to live on, while we continue to pollute and disfigure our common home; and she too, exhausted and parched, is thirsty”.

Before concluding the greetings, Pope Francis informed that next Friday 17 March and Saturday 18 the “24 hours for the Lord” initiative will be renewed throughout the Church: a time dedicated to prayer of adoration and the sacrament of Reconciliation. “On Friday afternoon – he then specified – I will go to a Roman parish for the penitential celebration. A year ago, in this context, we performed the solemn Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, invoking the gift of peace. Our entrustment does not fail, hope does not waver! The Lord always listens to the pleas that his people address to him through the intercession of the Virgin Mother. Let us remain united in faith and solidarity with our brothers who are suffering because of the war; above all let us not forget the martyred Ukrainian people!”. In this Angelus, a reference to the tenth anniversary of his election was perhaps expected. Instead, the pope didn’t even touch him. After all, it is his custom not to celebrate himself in public. Tomorrow he will remember him with a mass celebrated in the chapel of Santa Marta, his residence, with the cardinals who reside in Rome. And then it will be remembered that in view of the anniversary he gave some interviews of a certain importance.

Effective in its brevity to remember the ten years of Francis’ pontificate it seemed a post Twitter by the Jesuit Antonio Spadarodirector of the Catholic civilization. “The 3 words of Pope Francis’ 10 years: #mercy (the face of God) #brotherhood (the relationship between men, peoples, creatures) #synodality (the reform of the missionary Church). If I had to choose 1, I would say #complexity, which Francesco welcomes cordially, without rigidity”. Cardinal Michael Czerny, another prominent Jesuit at the head of the Dicastery for Integral Development narrowed Francis’ global priorities down to a substantial one: brotherhood, evoked by the Good Samaritan. The cardinal formulated a theological principle that will cause discussion, but of utmost importance for current events and cultural and existential implications for Christians: “The theme of migration is the sacrament of Pope Francis’ magisterium”. A definition of maximum theological commitment because it does not pose the question at the level of a simple political-administrative initiative, nor as a pure work of solidarity, but poses it as a revealer and communicator of grace, in a similar way to what is given by God to the faithful who receive the sacraments.