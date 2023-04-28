Pope turns against nationalism in Hungary | Current Europe | DW

During his visit to Hungary, Pope Francis opposed increasing nationalism and called for a return to the “European spirit”. “It is vital to find the European spirit again,” he said in a first speech in the presence of right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest. “Forms of diplomacy” would have to be found “whose goal is unity, not the deepening of differences”.

Pope warns against “pubescent warmongering”

With a view to the Ukraine war, the Pope warned against “pubescent warmongering”. “More and more, the enthusiasm for building a peaceful and stable community of nations seems to be cooling off,” said the 86-year-old. “Instead, spheres of influence are marked, differences are emphasized, nationalism is on the rise, and increasingly harsh judgments and language are used in mutual confrontation.”

Francis on the rise: During his visit to Hungary he wants to meet refugees from Ukraine, among other things

The head of the Catholic Church called for “openness towards others” in refugee policy. In the presence of Orban, who is pursuing a strict anti-migration course, he warned of increasing tendencies to “withdraw into oneself”. Europe must find “safe and legal” ways to take in refugees.

Orban sees himself as the guardian of a “Christian Europe”

These words were obviously aimed primarily at Orban, with whom Francis had previously met for a conversation. The right-wing nationalist head of government likes to describe himself as the guardian of a “Christian Europe” against influences from the Arab world. The Pope, on the other hand, regularly calls for help for people of all denominations who are fleeing war and poverty.

It is the Pope’s second visit to Hungary. During his three-day visit, the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine will be one of the dominant topics. According to the UN, more than a million Ukrainians have crossed the border into Hungary since the Russian invasion began.

Six public appearances and a large open-air service on Sunday are planned for the Pope’s 41st trip abroad. During his visit, Francis wants to meet, among other things, Ukrainian refugees and talk to young people and representatives from the academic and cultural fields.

nob/uh (afp, dpa, kna)