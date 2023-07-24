Popular Captains of the Sea showed their skills in kayaking and swimming

under the Traditional Fishing Festival Made in Puerto Deficit in Santa Martawere held this Sunday, July 23, the evidence nautical 9 o’clock captains popular.

As part of the qualification to evaluate and choose the new Popular Captain of the Sea 2023the participants from the neighborhoods Ciudadela 29 de Julio, Curinca, Santa Cruz, Urbanización Santa Lucía, Juan XXIII, Taganga, 12 de Octubre, La Paz and Villa Berlín, carried out the nautical kayak and swimming tests on the beach of Puerto Gaira, which correspond to 50% of the score to obtain the title of the contest, the other 50% is divided into: knowledge of topics related to the festivity 10%, social project 10%, car isma 10%, interview with the jury 10% and finally public acceptance 10%.

The day featured the stake as jurors Sergio Ortiz, high performance athlete, underwater photographer, diver and creator of Mikeando underwater and nature photography project; Marcela Portillo, host of the 2016 National Sea Captaincy and also with Javi Porto, a graduate in physical education and swimming specialist, with 24 years of experience, who took into account in both tests the exact technique of using the kayak and swimming.

Los results of said tests will be released during the Serenade to Santa Marta, this July 28 on El Rodadero beach, where, in addition, samaritans and visitors will be able to meet the new Host Captain of the next party, to be held in 2024.

Candidates:

Citadel July 29Laura Angulo; CurincaDiana Carrascal; Santa CruzAna Maria Cera;

urbanization Santa LucyAna Pannefleck;

John XXIIINayleth Alvarado; Taganga Vanessa Mattos; 12 of OctoberReynaluz Martinez; The PazAnahi Mourad and Villa berlinDaniela Reyes.

