Popular communication reform debated

Monagas is the pioneer state in promoting the innovation of this legal instrument that will allow alternative media to be legalized before the Minci with the reform.

This Saturday, June 14, an assembly was held in Monagas with the different popular communicators to discuss the remodeling of the Popular Communication Law.

This activity was led by the deputy of the Monagas State Socialist Legislative Council (CLSEM), Reinaldo Astudillo, who is also responsible for the Propaganda and Communication Agitation Command of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), and was attended by Euribes Guevara , head of the Monagas state parliamentary bloc; Irwin Monteverde, deputy to the National Assembly; César Ríos, responsible for Social Movements; Manuel Marcano, head of the Maturín Agitation, Propaganda and Communication team; and José López, spokesperson for alternative community media.

Astudillo indicated that the entity is at the forefront of popular communication, which is why these debates are being carried out simultaneously in the 13 municipalities of the entity, which will strengthen the proposals for reform, complying with the guidelines of Governor Ernesto Luna.

“This law that we are promoting at the national level has some fundamental elements such as its statutes that will become part of the organic law of popular communication so that they will last over time and also, through it, all community radio stations will be provided with the foundations that it will grant them the legal and administrative character so that they can be self-sustaining, all framed in the dream of Commander Chávez who made the communicators visible”.

He stressed that as a result of the last visits made by the Ministry of Communication and Information (Minci) to Monagas, soon a batch of stations in the entity will have legality, authorization and concession to carry out their radio broadcasts, as well as the update of the certificate of Independent National Production (PNI), by a commission of the Minci.

In this sense, Euribes Guevara, head of the parliamentary Bloc, said that in Monagas experiences have been harvested that have emerged from ideas and proposals in these debates at the national level on the subject of communication and that this law will be strengthened from these, which will provide a leading role for the popular communicator within the Revolution.

