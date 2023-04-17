Popular economy head on against the ‘drop by drop’

According to President Gustavo Petro, work will be carried out from the National Government, based on three instruments to generate development for the country while the illegality of usurious lenders is eradicated.

By: Gloria Camargo

President Gustavo Petro announced three measures that will be implemented by the Government of Change to boost the Popular Economy and combat the negative effects of the global economic crisis.

The president pointed out that the construction of tertiary roads in the country must be increased, for which a budget will be added and popular organizations will be hired for their construction.

The measure seeks to generate employment in the region and prevent resources from being misused. According to the president, the idea is that the community, be it the Communal Action, the indigenous council or the Afro community, is in charge of the construction of the tertiary roads, in exchange for the public resources that will be delivered.

“Our idea is to substantially increase that budget and contract with the popular organization where that road is, with Acción Comunal or the indigenous council or the Afro community, depending on where it is located, so that, in the first place, they don’t rob us. the resources and, secondly, so that it produces a lot of employment in the region that helps to build the road, in exchange for the public resources that are delivered”, said the Head of State.

additional resources

Secondly, Petro announced the full recovery of the ‘Mi Casa Ya’ program, so that Colombian families can access their own home. In addition, additional resources for $1 billion will be allocated to the improvement of real estate, which will strengthen the productive chains of the Popular Economy and promote employment.

The president explained that the aim is to recover the necessary resources so that the promise of ‘Mi Casa Now’ can be fulfilled, with an additional budget of $1 billion. In this way, the illusions of Colombian families who hope to have their own home can materialize.

Finally, the president announced an item of $6 billion for credits to the agrarian and urban Popular Economy, which will allow businesses to grow and generate more income for their owners. This measure seeks to end the ‘drop by drop’ and offer decent credit with a rate between 1% and 2%.

With this budget addition, it is expected to leverage up to six or seven times more money from the banks, including Banco Agrario, which would make it possible to reach a total credit for the Popular Economy close to $50 billion in portfolio.

‘Drop by drop’

“We are trying in this budget addition to recover resources that allow us that the promise that they made without funds, today has funds and, then, $1 trillion can be delivered again, as promised – not by my Government – ​​so that it becomes in which the illusion of the families that were there hoping, becomes a reality”, he specified.

According to the president, this measure has never existed before and represents a great step towards the financial inclusion of the most vulnerable communities in the country.

Finally, he explained that, in a third measure, that his campaign promise was to end the “drop by drop” to make way for decent credit that handles a rate between 1% and 2%, so that businesses can grow and generate more income for its owner.

“We are going to put in the budget addition this year, we hope, an item of credit that has never existed for the agrarian Popular Economy, which is that of the peasants, urban, which is yours, for $6 billion for this year that leverages , more or less, six or seven times more money from the banks, including the Banco Agrario, with which we could skip and we will see if we are capable of a total credit for the Popular Economy of close to $50 billion in portfolio. That has never existed, ”he assured.

What is the popular economy?

The Popular Economy refers to a set of economic activities that are developed independently and on a small scale, with the objective of satisfying the basic needs of the population and generating income for households and communities.

These activities can include everything from the street sale of products to craft production, the provision of local services and work in the fields.

In Colombia, the Popular Economy has been recognized as a key sector for the generation of employment and the economic and social development of the country, especially in rural areas and in the poorest neighborhoods of cities.

For this reason, governments have implemented public policies and support programs to strengthen this economic activity, providing financing, training, access to markets and basic services, among others.