Popular lawsuit against Bavarian rules on mask requirements unsuccessful

According to the Constitutional Court (decision of September 27, 2023 – 62-VII-20), the mask requirement on public transport, when transporting students and in commercial establishments with customer traffic should reduce the spread of the corona virus. The aim should be to prevent many people from becoming seriously ill at the same time and thereby overwhelming the healthcare system. Based on the findings of the Robert Koch Institute, the legislature was able to assume that there was a danger to the health and life of the population.

With the Fourth Bavarian Infection Protection Measures Ordinance, the legislator therefore pursued the legitimate aim of protecting the lives and physical integrity of a potentially very large number of people in accordance with its state protection mandate.

Different expert opinions do not conflict with the requirement to wear a mask

There are different opinions among experts regarding the potential dangers of the virus and the benefits of masks. According to the BayVerfGH, this does not constitute a violation of fundamental rights. The constitution does not require that those issuing regulations to avert the risk of infection may only take action once the factual basis for an intended regulation is unanimously assessed by scientists as being certain. This is all the more true since the pandemic situation was dangerous and difficult to predict.

The court ruled out any violation of human dignity from the outset. The fundamental right to physical integrity was also not affected. Wearing a mask can be perceived as annoying. However, there are no physical or mental health impairments associated with this. Special health conditions in individual cases were taken into account when designing the mask requirement.

Editorial team beck-aktuell, bw, October 19, 2023.

