Popular YouTube Parenting Influencer Arrested on Charges of Aggravated Child Abuse

Utah YouTube Parenting Influencer Arrested on Charges of Child Abuse

Ruby Franke, a well-known parenting and family advice YouTuber from Utah, has been arrested this week on charges of aggravated child abuse against her own children. Franke, who runs the popular YouTube channel 8 Passengers, was taken into custody on Wednesday at the home of her partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, in Ivins, southern Utah.

Both Franke and Hildebrandt have made appearances in YouTube videos posted by ConneXions Classroom, Hildebrandt’s counseling business. The business aims to teach people how to improve their lives through honesty, responsibility, and humility. However, the recent turn of events has brought their personal lives under scrutiny.

The arrest came after Franke’s 12-year-old son managed to escape through a window at Hildebrandt’s residence on Wednesday morning. Seeking help, he ran to a neighbor’s house, where he requested food and water. The concerned neighbor noticed duct tape on the boy’s ankles and wrists and immediately alerted the police, according to an affidavit filed by an officer with the Santa Clara-Ivins Department of Public Safety.

Upon examination at a hospital, it was discovered that the boy had deep lacerations from being tied up with a rope, along with signs of malnutrition. Authorities later found Franke’s 10-year-old daughter malnourished at Hildebrandt’s home as well, leading to the arrest of both Franke and Hildebrandt on two counts of aggravated child abuse. However, no charges have been officially filed at this time.

During the investigation, Franke requested an attorney and refrained from speaking to the agents. The identity of her attorney remains undisclosed. A judge denied Franke’s request for bail on Thursday, citing the severity of her children’s injuries as a factor. As a result, the Department of Children and Family Services has taken custody of four out of Franke’s six children.

Since their arrest, Franke and Hildebrandt have remained silent on the matter. The YouTube channel 8 Passengers, which documented the lives of Franke, her husband Kevin, and their six children, has also been taken down. With nearly 2.3 million subscribers, the channel gained significant popularity after its launch by the Frankes in 2015.

However, the couple faced public criticism for their parenting methods, and allegations of harsh punishments and severe restrictions on their children were reported. In June 2020, the Utah Division of Children and Family Services visited the Franke home following a request for investigation, but the case was closed due to lack of evidence.

In response to her mother’s arrest, Shari Franke, the eldest daughter, expressed relief on Instagram, stating that she and her family are glad that justice is being served. She mentioned that they had been reporting the alleged abuse to the police and Child Protective Services for years. Fellow YouTubers and sisters of Ruby Franke, including Elle Mechem, Julie Griffiths Deru, and Bonnie Hoellein, supported the arrest, revealing that they had been silent for the sake of the children.

As the investigation unfolds, the children’s well-being and the details surrounding the alleged abuse remain a top priority for law enforcement and child welfare agencies.

