Popularity of Guangxi Beihai tourism market far exceeds the level of the same period in 2019_Oriental Fortune Network

This year’s “May 1st” holiday, the well-known coastal tourist city Beihai, Guangxi is very popular. The number of tourists received in the first three days has exceeded one million, far exceeding the level of the same period in 2019.

Since the beginning of the holidays, major scenic spots such as Beihai Silver Beach, Weizhou Island, and Haisi Port have continued to be crowded with people, and the cultural and tourism markets have continued to heat up. According to official statistics, from April 29 to May 1, Beihai City received a total of 1.115 million tourists, a year-on-year increase of 140.1%, and realized tourism consumption of 992 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 161.1%. In the same period of 2019, the number of tourists announced by Beihai was only 688,000.

“There are too many people, more than the previous few times.” Ms. Feng from Yulin, Guangxi took her family and friends to drive to Beihai Silver Beach Scenic Spot during the holiday. Ms. Feng said that although there were many people, it was lively and festive. In addition to surfing and swimming, they also went to experience the interactive programs in the scenic spot, and the children had a great time.

This year’s “May 1st” holiday, while optimizing tourism services, Silver Beach Scenic Area has launched activities such as the “Tide” Carving Music Fountain Light Show and the National Tide Electronic Music Carnival, which have attracted a large number of tourists. According to statistics, the number of visitors to the Silver Beach Scenic Area on April 30 was 238,800. As of 21:30 on May 1, the number of tourists received on that day had reached 253,200, setting a new record for the number of tourists in a single day for two consecutive days.

On the evenings of April 30 and May 1, the number of people making reservations for tickets at the Haisi First Port Scenic Area reached the approved carrying capacity. For this reason, the scenic spot issued a temporary current limit for two consecutive daysannouncementto ensure the tourists’ play experience and safety.

As the “late night canteen” of Beihai, Qiaogang town attracts tourists from all over the country. There are many people on the beach, and the Qiaogang style street is crowded with tourists. Sugar water, fried ice, fried snails, crab noodles , Vietnamese roll noodles… The front of each store is full of diners waiting to pick up their meals, and the business is booming.

In addition, Beihai Old Street, Gaode Ancient Town, Jinhai Bay Mangrove Scenic Spot, Yinji and other major scenic spots are all in the “everyone” mode.

Known as the “Hometown of the Southern Pearl”, Beihai is an important port of departure for the ancient Maritime Silk Road, one of the first batch of excellent tourist cities in China, and one of the most popular destinations for tourists. In recent years, the local area has continued to make efforts to promote the cultural tourism industry and project construction, and the tourism facilities and tourism environment have been further improved. The Beihai Silver Beach Scenic Spot, known as the “No. not out. The previous predictions of many travel platforms on the accelerated popularity of Beihai Silver Beach, Weizhou Island, Haisi Shougang and other scenic spots have all been confirmed one by one.

It is reported that in order to improve the quality of tourism services and the attractiveness of tourism consumption, and welcome this year’s “May 1st” holiday, Beihai City has deployed in advance, integrated the city’s tourism resources, launched a variety of festival activities, and activated the holiday tourism market with a variety of trendy ways vitality. At the same time, relevant departments have increased the supervision of the tourism market to effectively protect the holiday tourism market environment.

(Source of article: China News Network)

Original title: The popularity of Guangxi Beihai tourism market far exceeds the level of the same period in 2019